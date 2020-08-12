There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 for the twenty-ninth day in a row, as 47 new positive cases were announced today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 265 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - four less yesterday

Three people are in intensive care - which is the same as yesterday.

The total number of positive cases is now 19,126, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.

A total of 2,491 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.