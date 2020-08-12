Three people, including the driver, have been pronounced dead at the scene of the train derailment in Stonehaven, in Scotland, and six people have been taken to hospital, British Transport Police said.

There were fears of fatalities after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire amid heavy rain and flooding.

British Transport Police said officers were called to to the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire at 9.43am on Wednesday following a report that a train travelling from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street had derailed.

“Officers remain on scene this afternoon alongside the ambulance service, fire brigade and colleagues from Police Scotland,” BTP said.

“Very sadly despite the best efforts of paramedics, we can confirm that three people have been pronounced dead at the scene.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the driver of the train is very sadly believed to have died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“Officers are continuing to work to inform the families of the other two people who sadly died.

“Six people have been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, which thankfully are not believed to be serious.”

Serious injuries have been reported and dozens of emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, went to the scene near Stonehaven where the ScotRail train crashed at about 9.40am on Wednesday.

It has now been confirmed that the driver of the train, as well as two others, died at the scene earlier today.

Six other people have now been taken to hospital.

Rail industry sources have said the suspected cause of the incident is a landslip.

The train involved was the 06.38 Aberdeen to Stonehaven, made up of a locomotive and four carriages.

It is understood the locomotive and three carriages derailed and slid down an embankment.

Unions called the crash a “tragedy” as a major incident was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

According to industry sources, 12 people on the train – six passengers and six staff.

HM Chief Inspector of Railways Ian Prosser said: “We are saddened by today’s incident and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected.

“ORR inspectors are on site at Stonehaven, assisting in the preliminary investigation.

“We will work with other agencies, including the emergency services, to find out exactly what happened and identify the causes of this tragic incident.”

Speaking before First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said:

She said: “My immediate thoughts and the thoughts of those across the chamber are with all those involved.”

This is an extremely serious incident. I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved. https://t.co/veKAgMwZ36 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 12, 2020

Local MP Andrew Bowie said he had spoken to the UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who is liaising with Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail about the derailment.

He said: “It’s obviously a terrible situation, a train derailment, the emergency services are on the scene.

“I’ve already spoken to Grant Shapps, who has spoken to Network Rail and the British Transport Police, who are obviously investigating and assisting.

“I am aware that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has declared a major incident.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.”

Train operator ScotRail posted a message on Twitter shortly after 6.30am warning that services across Scotland would be disrupted due to “extremely heavy rain flooding”.

Video posted to social media by Network Rail Scotland earlier on Wednesday showed a landslip on the track at Carmont, believed to be close to the scene of the crash.

It is unclear whether the landslip was directly related to the derailment.

Network Rail tweeted at 9.49am: “At Carmont, we’ve had reports of a landslip, which means services can’t operate between Dundee & Aberdeen.”

At Carmont, we’ve had reports of a landslip, which means services can’t operate between Dundee & Aberdeen. /2 pic.twitter.com/1E29tKHFhy — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) August 12, 2020

Police had said reports of the train derailment were first received at 9.40am.

Mr Bowie had been in Stonehaven surveying flood damage earlier on Wednesday.

He said: “The situation was really bad this morning, the River Carron, the main river which flows through it, had burst its banks and the heavy rain had caused flooding in the centre of Stonehaven and lots of the side streets leading off it.

“Luckily, the water receded incredibly quickly and the river has peaked and is going down.”

“Obviously none of us expected there to be such a serious incident as a rail derailment at the same time, but it just goes to show how damaging the bad weather can be.”

Mick Lynch, the assistant general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said: “The facts behind this ‎incident will need to be established in due course but at this stage we are focused on support and assistance and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

Chief Superintendent Eddie Wylie, of BTP, said: “This is a tragic incident and first and foremost our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have very sadly died this morning.

“We remain on scene alongside our emergency service colleagues, and a major incident operation has been under way.

“I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from CCTV enquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for. However, once the area has been made safe then a full and thorough search will be conducted, which is likely to take some time.

“I know many people will understandably have questions, and we will be working closely alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road to establish the full circumstances of how the train came to derail.”