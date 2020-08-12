A BALLET school is investigating sexual misconduct claims involving a senior member of staff.

Ballet West said it has launched an external independent inquiry into allegations of ‘inappropriate sexual behaviour’ by a male employee towards students.

The Board of Trustees of the school, which is headquartered in Taynuilt, in Argyll, said the staff member had resigned but has “emphatically denied any wrongdoing.”

The school also runs outreach classes in Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh.

In a statement the Trustees said: “The safety and wellbeing of students is of paramount importance and these allegations came as a shock to the school.

“We have no complaint from any student about such behaviour and, to our knowledge, no complaint has been made to the Police or other authority.

“However, given the nature of the accusations, the board initiated an immediate internal inquiry to establish the facts.

“A senior member of staff was identified as being the focus of the accusations.

“He has emphatically denied any wrongdoing and will co-operate fully with any investigation.

"In the meantime, he has offered his resignation so that an investigation can be undertaken freely, and students and their families can have confidence in the process.

“The member of staff involved has said that he will vigorously contest any allegations and his decision to resign has been made to ensure the school is not brought into disrepute.”