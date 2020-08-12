The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms for the eastern half of Scotland which is in force until midnight on Wednesday.

The Met Office warns that flooding and lightning strikes could occur over the course of Wednesday afternoon and evening, after a night of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Scotland was hit with stormy weather overnight, leading to spectacular thunder and lightning displays but also widespread devastation as communities flooded.

According to the Met Office's warning, "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures" and communities could become "cut off by flooded roads."

Scots can also expect travel delays and cancellations.

The warning warns of potential strong winds, hail, building damage and power cuts if storms continue.

Capturing the lightning strikes happening across Scotland on Tuesday evening, one Twitter user said they had "never seen thunder and lightning like this before".

Another said it was "amazing".