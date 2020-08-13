HE went to war a boy and returned a man.

That was the feeling of veteran Whitson Johnson who served in the Far East to help bring about victory against Japan.

At the young age of 18, Mr Whitson, like many of his generation found himself thrust into an uncertain world thousands of miles away from home and wondering when he would see loved ones again.

As the 75th anniversary of Victory in Japan Day approaches, Mr Whitson still has mixed emotions about how the Second World War finally ended on August 15, 1945.

He had been involved in top secret code deciphering in the lead up to the Atomic Bomb being dropped days before the conflict was brought to an end and while it caused devastation and cost lives, Mr Whitson says far more lives could have been lost if the war had continued.

On August 6, 1945 the first atomic bomb, codenamed ‘Little Boy’, was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. By August 14, 1945, the Japanese surrendered.

Europe had enjoyed peace since May 1945, when Germany surrendered and people back home were beginning to rebuild their lives while troops were still fighting.

The great grandfather said: “As far as I was concerned, August 15 was when the war ended. I will never forget it. By dropping those bombs, so many lost their lives, but so many others would have died had that not happened, as Japan would have fought to the last man. A lot of lives were saved on both sides because the bombs were dropped.

“War is a terrible thing. I learned that lesson and I realise there is no point in war. I am glad that the war finished when it did, and the Allies were victorious. I can hardly believe that it has been 75 years since that day.”

On Saturday Mr Whitson, 96, was due to mark the day with a visit to Prestwick to see the Red Arrows, coronavirus restrictions allowing. Although he endured the heartache of years away from home and serving in dangerous operations of war, it was enlisting that allowed him to realise one of his dreams.

“I had always wanted to fly and I had the chance to do that when I joined the RAF in November 1942,” said Mr Whiston.

“I remember doing my solo flight in a Tiger Moth which was marvellous. I did all my training and then was told that the flying programme was coming to an end and I would be deployed elsewhere. The flying side of things was great, but it was what came after that brings back bad memories.”

Mr Johnson, from Portobello, served until March 1947, and ended up being posted to the Far East to help support the Fourteenth Army.

It was often referred to as the “Forgotten Army”, and was made up from units that came from all corners of the Commonwealth and was composed of thirteen divisions from East and West Africa as well as Britain and India.

“After being told that I would not be flying, we were put on leave and told to report to London thereafter. Eventually, after sitting some tests, I was offered another job. That job was learning about top-secret codes and ciphers for the RAF. I had to sign the Official Secrets Act.”

It was at this point when Mr Johnson found out that he would be deployed to the Far East.

“You just did what you were told,” he adds. Mr Johnson’s unit worked in support of the Fourteenth Army and went were they went. He spent time in Bombay, Calcutta, Chittagong, Hmawbi and Burma.

While the war ended in August it was some time before he returned home.

“I remember travelling to Waverley station in November 1945, and was standing on the platform with my kit bag,” said Mr Whitson.

“My father and sisters were coming to meet me, but they walked right past me. They didn’t recognise me. I had gone to war at the age of 18 and was just a young boy, but I was 21 before they saw me again had changed.

“It wasn’t just my appearance that was different, I think it changed me as well. It was a few week before Christmas and it was nice to be back for it.

“Getting through those years was a hard time, but we had great comradeship with those we were serving with. For a while I kept in touch with some of them but it fell away. We started having families and leading a different life.”

Mr Johnson married his beloved Rita in 1950 and the couple had three children, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sadly Rita died just over a year ago at the age of 93.

“I was very lucky. I had a marvellous life and wonderful family. When I left school I worked for Unilever up until they closed and then went on to work for Scottish Gas. I retired from there, but I always enjoyed what I did.

“The lead up to VJ Day does bring back bad memories, but it is important to remember – we must remember. I have had the chance to speak to young people about it and I was at an Armistice event at the City Chambers, which was special."