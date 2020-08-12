Tributes have been pouring in after a ScotRail passenger train derailed in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.

British Transport Police confirmed that three people had died at the scene, including the driver, and a further six had been rushed to hospital.

Ms Sturgeon described the incident as “tragic” and thanked the emergency services for their efforts.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

“I have just been updated by Network Rail and the emergency services on the ongoing operation. My thanks go to them, and my thoughts remain with everyone affected.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the fatal train derailment in Aberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he joined Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in paying tribute to the victims.

The PM also called for a probe into the impact of “substantial rainfall on vulnerable infrastructure” amid fears the crash, which killed three people, was caused by a landslip due to torrential rain.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Johnson said: “One of the reasons that this accident is so shocking is of course that this type of accident on our railways is thankfully so rare.

“But our thoughts are very much with those who’ve lost their lives, their families and of course those who’ve been injured in the derailment.

“I’ve talked to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about what has happened and clearly the most important thing now is that the British Transport Police, who are in charge of the investigation, find out exactly what happened, and that we all work together with Network Rail, with everybody else who’s responsible to make sure that nothing like this happens again.”

The 06.38 Aberdeen to Stonehaven ScotRail train derailed at about 9.40am this morning.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said his department was on hand to provide any support needed to the Scottish Government, adding lessons would be learned from the incident.

He said: “The safety of passengers and staff is and has always been our upmost priority and we will ensure that lessons are learned from this tragic incident once the Rail Accident Investigation Branch has carried out its investigation.”

Alister Jack, the Secretary of State for Scotland, said he wished a speedy recovery to the six people taken to hospital from the scene in Aberdeenshire.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who have sadly died… and I wish those taken to hospital a speedy recovery,” he said in a statement.

“Our emergency services deserve enormous credit for their handling of this major incident and we now must wait for the results of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, local SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon said: “This is a truly dreadful accident and my thoughts are with all those involved, particularly the families of those who have sadly lost their lives, including the train driver.

“I would also like to pay a massive tribute to all the emergency services who are doing all they can despite being under severe pressure as a result of the flooding.

“The crash site itself presents hugely difficult challenges and the emergency services deserve everyone’s gratitude for their heroic efforts."

Ms Gougeon added: “We obviously don’t yet know why the derailment took place but we have suffered terrible weather here.

“The full cause will be investigated in the fullness of time but for now all of our attention must be focused on supporting those affected by this appalling tragedy.”

In a written statement Kevin Lindsay, the Scottish organiser for train driver’s union the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF), said “torrential rain” may have been a cause for the crash.

“While it is too early to speculate… it would seem that the appalling weather conditions in the area – the torrential rain – resulted in a landslip which, in turn, caused the train to derail,” said Mr Lindsay.