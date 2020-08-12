Police are appealing for information and anyone who can help identify the body of woman who was found with a teddy bear at an Inverclyde beach.

The woman was found at around 9.45am on Monday near Cromarty Grove at Inverkip Marina.

Inquiries to establish the cause of death are ongoing.

It is thought she is between 30 and 50 years old and is described as white, around 5ft 5in, of slim build and with shoulder-length blonde hair.

The woman was wearing a blue Barbour Pentile gilet jacket with a blue denim jacket and grey hoodie underneath, blue jeans, black fingerless gloves and black trainers with a pink stripe.

She was also wearing a navy blue beanie hat with a dark skip hat underneath.

A medium-sized brown August Pfueller teddy bear was also found with her which was dressed in a grey T-shirt with the words “My Buddy” along with a pink purse featuring the initial “A”.

Detective Inspector David Wagstaff said: “We are looking for anyone with information on this woman’s identity to please come forward and assist our inquiries, as well as anyone who may have possibly seen her in the Inverclyde area between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

“Given the weather on Sunday and into Monday, it’s likely that the area near the beach was busy with people enjoying the sunshine, so I’d urge any of those people who may recognise the description to contact officers.

“It’s imperative that we identify this woman, so that her family and friends can be notified as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0924 of August 10.