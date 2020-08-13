SCOTCH whisky chiefs have voiced their "deep disappointment" after a 25 per cent tariff on single malt exports to the US was retained.

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said it was inflicting "huge damage" on the sector.

She said exports to the US have plummeted by 30% since it came into effect and the industry is now grappling with losses totalling around £300 million.

Ms Betts accused the UK Government of being "inexplicably slow" in tackling the issue and called for negotiations to be accelerated.

The move was introduced by the US last year as part of a long-running feud over state aid for the plane maker Airbus and its American rival Boeing.

The US announced tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods – including whisky and cheese – in retaliation against EU subsidies for Airbus.

It had threatened to increase these, but has now said it will hold off, insisting it is "committed to obtaining a long-term resolution to this dispute".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly called on President Donald Trump to drop the tariffs, while blaming the EU.

UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss welcomed the US decision not to impose new tariffs on products such as gin and blended whisky, as well as lifting tariffs on shortbread.

She added: "However, the announcement does not address tariffs that already exist on goods like single malt Scotch whisky.

"These tariffs damage industry and livelihoods on both sides of the Atlantic and are in nobody’s interests.

"I am therefore stepping up talks with the US to remove them as soon as possible."

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said: “It’s deeply disappointing to see that the 25% tariff on single malt Scotch whisky exports to the US has been retained by the US government.

"The tariff is inflicting huge damage on the Scotch whisky sector, with exports to the US down 30% since the tariff came into effect and the industry grappling with losses now totalling around £300 million.

"These losses relate only to tariffs – the impact of Covid-19 has been serious and has compounded what is now a very serious situation for Scotch whisky, with some brands forced out of the market and jobs in the industry and our supply chain now at risk.

“The UK government must accelerate negotiations to bring an end to tariffs between the UK and US before preparations for November’s Presidential election bring talks to a halt.

"It has taken the UK government a full six months after the UK left the EU to start to tackle tariffs directly with the US government, which seems to us inexplicably slow.

"The UK government must now focus its energy on developing a clear strategy for settling the UK share of the Airbus/Boeing and steel and aluminium disputes with the US, rather than looking to the EU to do this for us.

"Negotiations on a free trade agreement with the US will not solve tariffs and will not be credible while they remain in place.

"While we welcomed International Trade Secretary Liz Truss’ visit to the US last week, to talk directly to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, it was clearly too little, too late.

“In the meantime, the Prime Minister and Chancellor must step in to ensure that the damage to our industry is, as far as possible, mitigated.

"Scotch whisky is a crucial part of Scotland’s economy, employing over 11,000 people and many more than that through our supply chain, in some of the UK’s most productive jobs.

"The support promised to date - £500,000 of export promotion - is woefully inadequate compared to the support offered by the French and US governments to their national industries that have been targeted by tariffs.

"At the very least, the government must commit to a duty cut in the Autumn Budget.”

The SNP criticised Mr Johnson’s "continued failure to protect Scotland’s vital whisky industry".

Brendan O'Hara, the SNP MP for Argyll and Bute, said: “The reported decision by the Trump administration to continue imposing tariffs will deliver a devastating body blow to Scotland’s vital whisky sector.

“The industry is looking to Boris Johnson to come good on his pledge to protect the sector from these punishing tariffs – it’s beyond shameful that we are still waiting for action to follow his rhetoric.

“Scotch whisky plays a crucial role in the success of our global food and drinks sector and our economy."

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “These punitive tariffs have been severely impacting the many industries they've been applied to for far too long.

"While I'm pleased that the rumoured tariffs on gin and blended whisky have not been imposed, we still have work to do on single malt, textiles and a number of other products.

“I’m delighted that shortbread will no longer be subject to these tariffs and I’m sure everyone in Scotland will welcome this fantastic news for one of our best-loved products.

“I know from conversations with ministers that the UK Government is continuing to work hard to remove tariffs on whisky, which have been set by the United States, and I will encourage ministers to take an even stronger line to get that burden removed."