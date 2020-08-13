A primary school in Aberdeenshire has been forced to close after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
As several employees went into precautionary self-isolation, the decision was made to shut Peterhead Central School on Wednesday night.
Aberdeenshire Council said that Test and Protect procedures are now being followed to find anyone else who may have been exposed to the virus.
NHS Grampian confirmed they are looking into the confirmed case.
A spokesman for NHS Grampian added: “We are investigating a detected case of Covid-10, connected with a primary school in Peterhead.
“Our health protection and test and protect teams are working hard to establish who close contacts may be and advising them to isolate.
“We are also working very closely with our colleagues at Aberdeenshire Council.”
The school will remain closed to all staff and pupils on Thursday following the “public health decision”.
A council spokesperson said: “A number of staff from Peterhead Central Primary School are currently self-isolating following the identification of a confirmed case of coronavirus within the school team.
“Test and Protect procedures have been followed, and the school will be closed tomorrow. Parents are being advised.”
