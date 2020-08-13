ScotRail services will continue to experience severe disruption throughout the day as passengers are advised to completely avoid certain routes.
The tragic Stonehaven derailment and extreme rain and flooding has prompted the train operator to launch an emergency timetable.
Three major Glasgow lines have been affected, including Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk, Glasgow to Inverness via Perth and Glasgow to Aberdeen.
It is not yet clear when the services will return to normal timetables.
Glasgow/Edinburgh - Aberdeen
Services on this line continue to be disrupted by the Stonehaven tragedy.
Trains from Glasgow Queen Street will terminate at Dundee and replacement coaches will operate between Dundee and Aberdeen.
The line will reopen once it is deemed safe to do so.
Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk High
Services from Glasgow to Edinburgh will see disruption for a number of weeks after the overhead power lines and embankments were damaged by flooding.
Customers can travel between Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston, with a rail replacement service in operation between Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh.
A shuttle bus will transport customers from Falkirk High to Falkirk Grahamston stations.
You can also use the Glasgow Queen Street low-level service to Edinburgh via Airdrie and Bathgate, or the Glasgow Central to Edinburgh via Shotts service.
Glasgow/Edinburgh – Inverness via Perth
Severe flooding at Perth station and surrounding junctions, has led to disruptions for those travelling to Inverness.
Rail replacement coaches between Perth and Pitlochry throughout the day.
Other affected services
Other services currently experiencing disruptions include Edinburgh to Dunblane, Fife Circle (Glenrothes – Cowdenbeath), Aberdeen to Montrose, and Inverurie to Stonehaven.
