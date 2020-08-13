A five-year-old girl has been injured after falling from window in Perth.
Emergency services were called to a property on Newton Place shortly after 7am today.
The young girl, whose injuries are unknown, was taken to Ninewells hospital.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said:
"At around 7.15am on August 13 police were called as reports of a young child having fallen from a window of a house in the Tulloch area of Perth.
"The five year old girl was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee."
The circumstances around the incident are unknown at this time.
