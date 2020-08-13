Children from across Glasgow geared up in new pinafores, shirts, blazers and schoolbags yesterday as they made a return to school for the first time in almost five months.
A wave of emotions were shared among parents and guardians at school gates as they waved their wee ones off on their return to a new normal.
Our sister paper, the Glasgow Times, asked you to share your pictures of your youngster's special day back at school and we were flooded with images of beaming smiles, pigtails and crisp uniforms.
It was safe to say that the kids must have had a great day on their first day back as we were inundated with 'after' photos of the children once they returned home to their parents and guardians.
We've decided to share some of the funniest ones with you.
We hope all the children who retund to school yesterday had a great day and we wish them all the luck for the year ahead.
READ MORE: Primary school forced to close after staff member tests positive for Covid-19
