SNP veteran Kenny MacAskill has openly criticised the Scottish Government for ‘failing’ to hand over evidence in the Alex Salmond probe.
The MP for East Lothian rejected claims that some information had to be censored and backed a Holyrood committee’s demands for full disclosure.
A committee of MSPs are now raking over the bungled investigation which cost half a million pounds of taxpayers’ cash.
Speaking in The Scotsman, Mr MacAskill said:
“Failing to deliver up all the papers in the Alex Salmond inquiry is simply unacceptable. It goes against the very ethos of the Scottish Parliament which is why the committee is right to stand its ground.”
MacAskill went on to criticise the “intransigence” of the Scottish Government's civil service chief, Leslie Evans, and said that the actions of the country’s top law office, the Lord Advocate, are “plain wrong”.
The piece from MacAskill, which was published in The Scotsman, added:
“It’s extraordinary that so far there has been no resignation, not even it appears a modest redeployment in roles.
“Yet an expensive civil case was lost, and a gargantuan criminal trawl saw an acquittal on all charges.”
Ms Evans is scheduled to give evidence this month on the development of the procedure that underpinned the flawed Salmond probe.
