TWO Scottish stars have been tipped to make an appearance on I'm A Celebrity this year, bookies have revealed.

ITV have changed the location of the reality show, which is watched by millions over three weeks in November each year, because of the coronavirus pandemic - with it now taking place at an abandoned castle in Wales.

As always, suspicions are being raised over the potential participants in the show - with previous Scottish stars including former Labour politian Kezia Dugdale and presenter Gillian McKeith.

This year, bookies have slashed the odds of two Scots to head to the Welsh campsite.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist recently saw his odds cut from 20/1 to as short as 6/4.

And singer Lulu also appears to be in the running as her odds have just been cut from 55/1 to 10/1, according to mybettingsites.co.uk.

A mybettingsites.co.uk spokesperson said: “Having turned down the chance to appear on last year’s I’m A Celebrity, Rangers legend Ally McCoist has been installed as one of the favourites to go on this year’s hit show as his odds has been cut from 20/1 to as low as 6/4.

"When he turned down the jungle last year, he said afterwards that should he be asked again, he’d 100 percent go for it.

"And if the latest odds are anything to go by, it’s more than likely that we’ll see the former Ibrox player in this year’s line-up.

“Another Scottish household name who has seen her odds plummeting is 1969 Eurovision Contest winner LuLu who saw her odds go from 55/1 to 10/1 overnight.”

Other celebrities rumoured to be part of the I’m a Celeb 2020 edition include:

Ally McCoist: 6/4

Tamzin Outhwaite: Evens

Ronnie O’Sullivan: 2/1

Gavin Henson: 4/1

Vinnie Jones: 6/1

John Barnes: 8/1

Maura Higgins: 8/1

AJ Pritchard: 8/1

LuLu: 10/1

Carol Baskin 12/1

Katie Price 14/1

What have ITV said about the swap from Australia to the UK for 2020?

Speaking about the change in location, Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television, said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

“We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series.”

Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, Richard Cowles, added: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity.

"While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”