There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 47 new positive cases were announced today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 258 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - 7 less yesterday.

26 of the cases are linked to the NHS Grampian area.

Three people are in intensive care - which is the same as yesterday.

The total number of positive cases is now 19,173, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.

A total of 2,491 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.