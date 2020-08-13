A lucky EuroMillions ticketholder has just four weeks left to claim their life-changing £57million prize.
The ticket was bought in Ayrshire in March and the 180 day limit on claims runs out on September 13, next month.
If the winner doesn't come forward to receive their prize then they will lose the cash for good.
The £57,869,670 rollover jackpot was won with the numbers 5, 7, 8, 16, 20 and
Lucky Stars 2 and 12.
It was reported that a claim had been made for the cash in May, but no winner has been confirmed following a rigorous validation process.
Andy Carter, of the National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery holder and unite them with this massive prize.
“We’re urging everyone who might have bought a ticket in this area to check.”
Do you know who bought the winning ticket in South Ayrshire in March this year?
