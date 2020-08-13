THERE are claims bosses at one of Glasgow's plushest restaurants have mistreated staff and ignored Covid-19 regulations.
A collective grievance has been submitted by staff at The Ivy who say team morale is "extremely low".
It's being claimed the company breached health and safety guidelines by forcing staff to attend face-to-face meetings and tips have been withheld or used to top up senior management salaries.
A statement issued by the staff from the Buchanan Street venue reads: "We as a collective, feel we have had minimal guidance throughout lockdown, with often conflicting messages from management and head office.
Our members at #TheIvy in #Glasgow @TICcareers have submitted a collective grievance regarding serious issues including:— Unite Hospitality (@FairHospitality) August 11, 2020
✅ Refusal to carry holidays over
✅ Lack of transparency in how tips are distributed
✅ Breaches in health and safety pic.twitter.com/ETYyzCb97U
"We feel we have had minimum information regarding furlough pay, misguidance on holidays and have been put in a position of risk by the company. This has a detrimental effect on staff's mental wellbeing.
"Further, the team morale is extremely low, frequent comments from managers attending to "if you are not happy with the holiday situation you can just leave" and "you are lucky to be in a job", are not conductive to improving mental wellbeing or team morale."
Caprice Holdings, who operate the Ivy, have been contacted for comment by the Herald.
Have you been affected? Contact jack.haugh@heraldandtimes.co.uk
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment