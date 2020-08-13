Inverness Castle is set to undergo a dramatic transformation as the site is developed into a new "must-see" visitors attraction.

Highland Council today released an artist's impression of how the buildings could look in the near future.

The transformation of the Castle is supported by a £15 million Scottish Government investment through the city region deal, in a bid to create a "gateway" for Highland tourism.

It's hoped the project will boost tourism in the area.

The new link building will create a modern, light space

It's hoped the project will boost tourism across the area and help the industry recovery from the effects of the Covid -19 pandemic.

The proposals for the castle’s transformation include the creation of a one-storey building to link the two towers of the castle and create maximise the views from the building looking out at the River Ness.

The proposed new link building will also create a modern, light space for visitors to the refurbished building.

Images show the proposed new one-story building, as well as the proposed new access from the building on to the river terrace on the castle’s west side.

The well that was all that was left of the castle when it was destroyed in 1746, and was restored in 1909, will be preserved and incorporated into the new part of the building.

The project will support economic growth throughout the area

Accessibility to all areas of the building will be improved as part of the refurbishment

All proposals are subject to approval through the statutory planning processes.

In addition to the changes shown in the images, the former impressive main entrance to the Castle will be reinstated, after having been closed for decades.

Access to all areas of the building will be improved as part of the refurbishment.

Plans are also in place to improve the grounds of the castle to capitalise on surrounding views of the river, Loch Ness and Ben Wyvis.

The project will support economic growth throughout the Highland area, creating a sustainable, viable and “must-see” attraction that will celebrate the spirit of the Highlands.

The project forms part of the Inverness and Highland City Region deal. The City Region deal is a joint initiative supported by up to £315m investment from the UK and Scottish governments, The Highland Council, HIE and University of the Highlands and Islands, aimed at stimulating sustainable regional economic growth.