Children of healthcare workers, dubbed "Covid Warriors", are taking part in a special Covid-19 immunity study.

More than 220 children aged between two and 16 have volunteered to take part in the RAPID-19 research study taking place in Glasgow.

The young children and teenagers will be tested for coronavirus as well as having blood and saliva tests over the coming months.

The study, which is run by the Glasgow Clinical Research Facility, is investigating potential immunity to coronavirus and aims to find out if children and young people develop immunity after potential exposure from their healthcare worker parents.

The research comes as concern grows for coronavirus outbreaks as pupils go back to school across Scotland.

Dr Steve Foster, principal investigator of the RAPID-19 clinical trial, said: “With children going back to school this week, this research is more important than ever.

“We are trying to find out if children of healthcare workers have developed positive antibodies to coronavirus.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity from children, young people and their families.

“We’ve had phenomenal support from the clinical research facility and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.”

The group of 'Covid Warrior children' have been tested for coronavirus, as well as undergoing blood and saliva tests. They will continue to be monitored and tested in the coming months.

Volunteers from Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity gave their time to help look after the children and families involved during the study weekends.

Children and young people each received a charity-funded Covid Warrior certificate and age-appropriate activity packs to celebrate their involvement in the important trial.

This is one of just a few studies looking at children’s immunity to coronavirus and is being supported by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde as well as Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Research so far suggests Covid-19 appears to cause mainly only mild or no symptoms in children.

Kirsten Sinclair, chief operating officer at the charity, said: “We are privileged to have supported the RAPID-19 trial as part of our ongoing Covid-19 relief efforts across the west of Scotland.

“The trial ran successfully with the support of our volunteers, and we would like to say a huge thank you to them for their commitment during these difficult times.”