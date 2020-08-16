SUNDAY morning, after breakfast, is the time to head out for a walk. At the hour when in pre-pandemic days you'd meet folk heading to church, we make for the foothills. I'm no church-goer, but I miss the bell that used to summon the congregation.

Hoolet’s church is one of the most historic in the area. Perhaps more importantly, it is also among the prettiest. Even the graveyard is appealing, with its beautifully engraved and embellished 18th-century headstones, their coating of moss as useful as a compass for telling which way is north. Until Covid 19, passers-by were always welcome to enter. The day the kirk door is once more unlocked at all hours we’ll know all is well again.

Early last Sunday we had gone only a few yards when a friend stopped her car to chat. The last time we spoke she apologised if we were catching a whiff of venison liver, as a package had leaked on the passenger seat. Her collie was sitting beside her in the front, but if there was any lingering aroma she was the only one to catch it. Our friend is a boon to local butchers, as is Alan. The previous day he had queued behind a woman ordering lamb’s liver for herself and her dog. When quizzed she revealed that she also gives him ham rolls with salad, although he always leaves the salad.

The path we often take on Sundays is a regular circuit, whose interest never wanes. In good weather, the view over the Cheviots is like a Van Gogh, the foreground filled by fields of wheat or stubble, the hills a smudge of dark blue in the distance. Even in torrential rain the canopy of trees that hangs over the track acts as an umbrella. It would be possible to cover these short miles with only a few minutes entirely without shelter. Given recent downpours, though, those minutes make the difference between dry or squelchy boots.

The previous Sunday we encountered a Geordie disconsolately smoking by a stile. He had been walking for a couple of hours after waking, in his tent, to find himself in two inches of water. His sleeping bag was soaked.

His companion, who had held them back by stopping too often “for a beer and a tar”, had already abandoned the expedition. Even though the sun was shining, he seemed on the verge of doing the same. We pointed him towards Jedburgh, beyond which lay his destination of Holy Island, but will never know if he made it.

The path we usually take goes past a couple of farms. The main attraction lately is to catch a glimpse of a foal, which is only a few weeks old. Before we reached the paddock, we caught sight of him between the trees, ginger, spindly-legged and stuck to his mother’s side like a barnacle on a keel. A friend saw him one morning shortly after he had been turned into the field, galloping at full speed, legs out front and back.

We stood by the gate, watching the older bay foal reclining on the grass, while the mares grazed. Then a renegade sheep made an unexpected appearance. It hirpled towards the horses, one foreleg dangling, but making good speed with its three functioning limbs. In a moment, the young bay was up, putting its mother between him and the intruder. The sheep skirted them and went its way, and moments later, with danger passed, both foals were suckling. The little one's stumpy tail whirled as if battery operated.

Continuing down the track, we were approached by horses on every side. Around here they are so used to people that they consider every passer-by a friend. Occasionally they have thundered along the field side to say hello.

In one pasture, our steps startled them into galloping off, but when we leaned over the fence they cantered back, doubtless hoping for snacks. Like so many horses in summer, one was wearing a mesh hood as protection against flies. It's an idea hill-walkers should consider.

Not long after reaching the old drove road, the sound of baying reached us from a farm where hounds are kennelled. It was so frenzied you might have thought a fox was taunting them from beyond the fence. It is always an unnerving noise, a throw-back, perhaps, to the howling of wolves.

By the time we reached their farm, they had quietened. It's always a relief. I like dogs, but the prospect of being surrounded by an excited pack is worrying. I've had more than enough run-ins with Alsatians and nippy sheep dogs to know how scary they can be when chasing you off their land.

My sister was once bitten by a dog on a farm in France, and had to be given an anti-rabies injection in her stomach. Impressively stoical when it comes to medical matters, she still shudders at the memory. It was possibly even worse than the day she caught her fingers in the blender.

The road past the farm leads to wooded hillside, beyond a lake. This morning two swans faced each other, creating the love heart shape so beloved of hoteliers as they contort hand-towels for your arrival. Three deep grey cygnets swam beside them, with no hint yet of white. Two have disappeared in recent weeks, feared to have fallen foul of foxes.

Near the lake is a verge where last month we came across a family of newborn voles. One had been trampled, and its siblings were either in shock or simply too young to realise what had happened. I prodded them with a frond of grass to urge them back into the hedgerow, out of sight of passing predators.

On our final mile, we encountered a creature that would have swallowed them like Coco Pops. In the cool green shade of an avenue of beeches, a heavy bird suddenly launched itself onto the air and disappeared deeper into the trees. As we got closer, it moved further again. Each time we were too far away to identify it. I thought buzzard, Alan an owl. The rest of the walk was spent trying to settle the matter, although like so much in the countryside, it will forever remain a mystery.