Train driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury have been named by police as the three men who died in the Aberdeenshire train derailment yesterday.

The 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street service crashed near Stonehaven on Wednesday morning.

Six others were taken to hospital after the train came off the tracks in an area hit by heavy flooding.

The family of Christopher Stuchbury, 62, paid tribute in a statement released by police.

It read: “Chris was a much adored husband, son, dad, stepdad, grandad, brother and uncle and was a treasured and loved friend to many, including the Targe Towing Team where he was an integral and valued member of staff.

“He also volunteered at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen during his spare time which he thoroughly enjoyed doing.

“We are devastated by his death and we request privacy at this difficult time as we come to terms with our loss.”

The wife of train driver Brett McCullough, 45, issued a statement on behalf of the grieving family:

"Brett was a much loved husband, father, son and uncle who will be sorely missed by all.

"It is an extremely difficult time for us as a family and we would ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our horrendous loss."

Also killed in the crash was train conductor Donald Dinnie. The family of Mr Dinnie, 58, called him "loving and proud".

Their statement read: "As a family we are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of Donald, a loving and proud dad, son, partner, brother, uncle and friend.

"No words could ever describe how much he will be missed by us all and there will always be a missing piece in our hearts.

"It is so heart warming to see how many people have fond memories of Donald and I am sure they have plenty of happy and funny stories to tell. He was a kind, caring and genuine person who was never found without a smile on his face. We know he will be deeply missed by all.

"Together we thank each and everyone of you for your kind words and condolences but we kindly ask at this time that we have the chance to grieve privately as a family."