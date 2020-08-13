The number of cases in a coronavirus cluster linked to pupils of a high school in Glasgow has risen to 11.

A further three positive cases had been identified in north east Glasgow by the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) test and protect service.

The health board said on Wednesday a number of pupils at Bannerman High School in Baillieston were among the eight cases already identified.

On Thursday they added there was “no indication any transmission has occurred in the school” and none of those affected returned to classes as the school reopened.

The health board also said the cases were not “causing any clinical concern”.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, NHSGGC director of public health, said: “We would like to reiterate to local people and businesses that this cluster of cases of Covid-19 is being thoroughly investigated and managed by the NHSGGC Public Health Protection Team.

“To maintain patient confidentiality we are unable to give any further information on the cases.

“Each of these cases is being managed and followed up in detail, and all of them are isolating at home.

“All settings that these cases attended during their infectious period are being identified through the test and protect service and are assessed and supported with control measures.

“Anyone who may have been exposed to these cases is being given appropriate advice but want to remind people to stay off school or work and get tested if they experience any symptoms.”

Meanwhile, an Aberdeenshire primary school has been closed after a case of Covid-19 connected with the institution.

Aberdeenshire Council said a number of staff from Peterhead Central Primary School are self-isolating after a case was confirmed within the school team.

Pupils had not yet returned to the school, which was closed on Wednesday due to weather issues.

It will remain shut on Thursday and parents have been informed of the situation.

NHS Grampian said it is working to trace close contacts.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects coronavirus outbreaks to happen in schools as children return to classes.

She said they are likely to occur in secondary schools in particular, with older pupils able to catch and transmit the virus more easily.

The first pupils returned to school in Scotland in the Scottish Borders and some in Shetland on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Scotland, pupils returned from Wednesday, with many councils operating a phased return ahead of the August 18 deadline for all pupils to be back full-time.