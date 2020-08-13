The Scottish Government has added France to its quarantine list.
Travellers arriving from France, The Netherlands as well as four other countries after 4am on Saturday will be required to quarantine for 14 days due to fears over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.
In a Tweet posted on Thursday evening, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid out the countries now removed from the "quarantine 'exempt' list".
It read: "Due to increased #COVID concern, @scotgov intends to remove the countries below from the quarantine 'exempt' list. As of 4am Saturday, you will need to quarantine for 14 days if you arrive in Scotland from these countries."
France
Netherlands
Monaco
Malta
Turks & Caicos
Aruba
The decision to add France will cause dismay for thousands of Scottish holidaymakers currently in the country.
It was made in response to the spread of the virus, with the latest 14-day cumulative figures showing 32.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in France, compared with 18.5 in the UK.
The move will come as a bitter blow to the hard-pressed French tourism industry which relies heavily on visitors from the UK.
