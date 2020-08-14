The Scottish Government has removed France from the list of safe countries people can travel to without going into quarantine, following fears it could be experiencing a second wave of coronavirus.

The move, announced on Thursday night, means people travelling from the European country will have to isolate for two weeks if they return to the UK after 4am on Saturday.

The Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and the island of Aruba have also been added to the quarantine list.

Here is what it will mean for holidaymakers:

– When will I have to self-isolate?

The new measure comes into force from 4am on Saturday August 15, meaning that travellers returning to the UK from any of those six destinations have just over 24 hours to avoid going into quarantine.

Anyone returning after that date will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

It also applies to people returning to England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The FCO now advise against all but essential travel to #France based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks. If you're returning to the UK from France, you may need to self-isolate on your return. More info: https://t.co/JqWcOTBj4J pic.twitter.com/wdsduFpqMu — FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) August 13, 2020

– Why is this happening?

The decision to add France to the quarantine list was made in response to the spread of the virus, with the latest 14-day cumulative figures showing 32.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in France, compared with 18.5 in the UK.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We have always been clear we are closely monitoring the situation in all countries and that we may need to take action to remove a country from the list of places exempt from quarantine requirements should the virus show a resurgence.

“These are not decisions which we take lightly but on the basis of the evidence it is important that we take action to suppress transmission of the virus and protect public health.”

All residents and visitors travelling into Scotland from outside the Common Travel Area must complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before they arrive, even if the country they're travelling from is on the quarantine exemption list.

Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/jV0fDdzHFR pic.twitter.com/PcWdJ8t9sU — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 13, 2020

– I’m in one of the countries on the quarantine list, what should I do?

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is not advising holidaymakers who are already in the listed countries to leave immediately.

People are instead being asked to follow local rules, return home as normal and check the travel advice pages on gov.uk for further information.

– I’ve got a holiday booked to a country on the list, what should I do?

The FCO has advised British nationals against “all but essential travel” to the the countries on the quarantine list.

Those who still decide to travel after August 15 will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

- What happens if I do not quarantine?

If you do not complete this form and present it when asked on arrival, you may be fined £60 in Scotland.

You also may not be allowed to enter the UK (unless you are either a UK citizen or a UK resident).

Please note that the £60 fine can be doubled up for each subsequent offence up to a maximum of £480.

Full details can be found on the Scottish Government website.

Due to increased #COVID concern, @scotgov intends to remove the countries below from the quarantine ‘exempt’ list. As of 4am Saturday, you will need to quarantine for 14 days if you arrive in Scotland from these countries.



France

Netherlands

Monaco

Malta

Turks & Caicos

Aruba — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 13, 2020

– What will happen with my travel insurance?

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said travel insurance will remain valid for people who are already in the quarantined countries until they return home.

However, those who travel to the listed countries after the FCO advice has changed would “likely” find their insurance invalid, the ABI said.

– What about employers whose employees have to go into quarantine?

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab previously said no worker following quarantine guidance should be penalised by employers, including by being put onto sick pay.

He said that if someone is following the law in relation to quarantine and self-isolating, “they can’t have penalties taken against them”.