Braemar Mountain Rescue have shared a video showing the successful outcome of their operation on Beinn a’ Bhuird which saw two climbers lifted to safety.
Emergency crews, including Coastguard Rescue and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue, responded to reports of an injured climber on Mitre Ridge on Ben a’Bhuird.
CALLOUT resolved. Technical rescue of 2 climbers on Mitre Ridge, Beinn a’ Bhuird. Long evening made shorter by some epic flying (click vid) Best wishes to the casualty. pic.twitter.com/3FCrHXg9Y0— BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) August 13, 2020
Video shows the moment rescue crews descended a Coastguard helicopter to airlift the mountaineer to safety. The climber was then treated for a shoulder injury.
Beinn a' Bhuird in the Cairngorms is the eleventh highest mountain in Britain.
The Braemar team have been called out 3 times in 24 hours.
