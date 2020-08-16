I’VE been watching School for Scoundrels again. I refer to the 1960 film starring Ian Carmichael, Alastair Sim and Terry-Thomas: the black-and-white gods. Dennis Price, Peter Jones and John Le Mesurier also appear: an incredible assemblage of heroes.

The film has been a touchstone in my life, a celluloid place of refuge, an instructional Bible in motion picture form. Of the hundreds of DVDs hoarded on my shelves, it’s one of the few I’ve watched more than once. Indeed, I must have watched it a dozen times. And that’s just this month.

Based on the Gamesmanship and Lifemanship books of Stephen Potter, all of which I have of course read and studied, it pits a decent loser (Ian Carmichael) against a schemer and chancer (Terry-Thomas).

Games/Lifemanship is the deployment of dubious “ploys” to gain advantage in sport and life. Of course, you will understand that I have studied these mainly for amusement.

The film’s improvement on the concept is that it has Carmichael’s character, Henry Palfrey, ultimately eschew the clever tactics of Sim’s character, Dr Potter, to win the girl fairly and squarely from Terry-Thomas’s brash cad, Raymond Delauney.

As in other films, such as I’m All Right, Jack, where he’s caught in the middle between bosses and workers, Carmichael’s character is an easy hero to identify with, perennially trapped between a rock and a hard place, always trying to do the right thing, always apologising for things that are other people’s fault, always losing out to rotters.

At least, that is, until the end. For, in these lovely old British movies, the chap doing the right thing prevails. That’s the whole point of movies: they’re life as it should be, not as it is.

If I had a son in need of moral guidance, I’d sit him down and instruct him thus: “Never try to do the right thing, son. It only ever leads to trouble.” Well, maybe not. But it would be tempting.

Apart from these profound philosophical considerations, it’s lovely to see the world ever in sunshine, which works better in black and white. For me, too, nothing beats an idealised “public school” setting, all wainscotting, suits of armour and Gothic architecture.

Never having attended public school, I’m guessing this idealised image must have been dinned into my childhood bonce through comics, TV and films, just as patchwork countryside was too.

But perhaps these things are, objectively speaking, good and right. I don’t know. I’m a journalist not an intellectual,

Some of the “action”, loosely defined, in Scoundrels also takes place in leafy suburbs that are quiet and traffic-free. It’s a completely different world, and it stunned me to realise that I was alive when the film was made, even if I was only two or three years old, happy days of innocent bewilderment (that never really left me).

I should end this look back at a gentle and doubtless inconsequential film with some lesson for your moral improvement. Some of you are beyond help and only here anyway to find things about which to complain. There you are: fill your wellington boots.

To the rest of you I say: yes, always try to do the right thing. But there will be times when the application of a ploy to outwit a bounder or rascal will be justified.

Dr Potter describes Lifemanship as “the science of being one up on your opponents at all times. It is the art of making him feel that somewhere, somehow he has become less than you – less desirable, less worthy – less blessed.”

Just remember to be magnanimous in victory.

Jogging at home

FITNESS is fine in the privacy of your own home. But some people have a need to do it in public.

Joggers, in particular, are everywhere these days, their grim faces lowering the morale of all decent ratepayers who encounter them. A Spartan transported to our times would be appalled, saying: “These people are taking things too far.”

Fitness freaks turn the whole place, even beauty spots, into a gymnasium. Scientists have invented machines that people can happily run on, like hamsters on a wheel.

But, no, the jogger must be out there, displaying himself (they’re overwhelmingly male) with that self-important air. Survival of the fittest, fear of fat, vanity. You never see fat people jogging. Their innate sense of decency forbids it.

In Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, safety chiefs have forbidden Lycra-clad fitness narcissists from a popular park after locals complained they were jumping on and off memorial benches and causing damage to ancient trees by strapping peculiar equipment to them.

Leigh-on-Sea’s pioneering ban should be extended to the entire nation(s): no Lycra, sweating, puffing, grunting or grimacing in public.

The sooner the nation’s gymnasia are reopened the better. But even these were never enough for those too busy being healthy to live.

Five things we’ve learned this week

Terminator-style droids could wipe out the human race in our lifetimes, according to an anti-extinction campaign group. Drone Wars believes catastrophe is just around the corner. Still, we’ve had a good innings, which is little solace if you dislike cricket.

If there’s one thing the people of Britonia hate it’s burnt toast. A poll by Flora Plant found that 40 per cent found the disappointment distressing, and even worse than soggy veg. Yes, it’s a tough old world out there.

Britons have turned to tinned sardines for solace in the Time of Covid. Sales are up 500 per cent, though suspicions remain that the oily repast will languish at the back of the cupboard for use only if dire shortage strikes.

Apparently, wearing brown shoes with a blue suit is a no-no in the city. Who knew? Men’s mag GQ declared the rule “a load of tosh”. It also says it’s OK to mix gold and silver jewellery. Righty-oh.

Women are doing more DIY than men, according to a survey by blinds and curtains retailer Hillarys. A spokeswoman said: “Hopefully, DIY will soon be seen as something that anybody can do.” Not me. I’m more into YDI: You Do It.

