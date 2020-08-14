Emergency responders have been thanked for their bravery at the scene of the fatal Aberdeenshire train crash by the Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles visited the site near Stonehaven, where three people died on Wednesday after carriages of the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service derailed amid heavy rain and landslips.

He met with emergency responders including Pc Liam Mercer and Pc Eilidh McCabe, who were the first officers on the scene, and commended them on their bravery.

Members of the police, fire service, Coastguard and Network Rail spoke of their experiences dealing with the incident and the sight of burning carriages.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, all lost their lives in the incident.

It is understood all of those who died were local to the area.

Six other people were injured in the crash – four have since left Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while two remain in a stable condition.

The Prince of Wales meets Pc Eilidh McCabe, right, and Pc Liam Mercer, second from right, the first two police officers who attended the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

The wife of train driver Mr McCullough issued a statement on behalf of the grieving family: "Brett was a much-loved husband, father, son and uncle who will be sorely missed by all.

"It is an extremely difficult time for us as a family and we would ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our horrendous loss."

The family of Mr Dinnie, 58, called him "loving and proud".

Their statement read: "As a family we are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of Donald, a loving and proud dad, son, partner, brother, uncle and friend.

"No words could ever describe how much he will be missed by us all and there will always be a missing piece in our hearts.

"It is so heartwarming to see how many people have fond memories of Donald and I am sure they have plenty of happy and funny stories to tell. He was a kind, caring and genuine person who was never found without a smile on his face. We know he will be deeply missed by all.

"Together we thank each and every one of you for your kind words and condolences but we kindly ask at this time that we have the chance to grieve privately as a family."