Colleagues and family members of Pc Harper, who was killed in the line of duty, have come together to remember him ahead of the first anniversary of his death.

Officers at Thames Valley Police gathered on Friday for a series of services to mark his death on August 15 last year.

The 28-year-old was dragged to his death after being caught in a crane strap as he tried to stop three thieves fleeing after stealing a quad bike in Berkshire.

At Newbury Police Station in the county, 20 officers gathered at a time outside the station for two socially distanced memorials with both uniformed and non-uniformed staff attending.

Services were also held in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, and at a police training centre in Sulhamstead, attended by members of PC Harper’s family.

At the memorial in Newbury, Inspector Al Hawkett led the tributes.

He told the officers: “We have all been deeply affected by Andrew’s death, whether we knew him personally or not.

“The senseless loss of a colleague is hard enough, but being newly married, made his death all the more heart-breaking.

“Andrew was a brave young police officer, killed whilst doing the job that he loved.”

Mr Hawkett said there would be “no sense of closure” for the officer’s family and friends.

He added: “Andrew’s tragic death is something that will stay with all of us forever.”

The senior officer later read out a poem written by Pc Harper’s widow Lissie, before he placed a wreath at the base of a half-mast flag outside of the station.

In the poem Mrs Harper described her husband as “kind and strong without venom or greed” and said she was lucky to be his wife.

It continued: “They will remember you now, so honest and true.

“King among men, forever dressed in blue.

“You’re a hero now my boy don’t you see.

“The truth is my love, you always were to me, Lissie.”

In addition to the memorials, officers across the Thames Valley region held a minute’s silence around 11 o’clock in memory of Pc Harper.

Three teenagers, Henry Long, 19, and 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were recently sentenced for the newlywed’s manslaughter.