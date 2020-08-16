JORDAN YOUNG, ACTOR

Where is it?

Edinburgh.

Why do you go there?

I trained to become an actor at Queen Margaret University College – as it was known then – in the late 1990s and stayed in Edinburgh for nine years.

I have experienced different sides to Edinburgh; from being a student to many jobs, including waiter, nightclub steward and working in a call centre, as well as some great acting parts along the way. Particularly during the Festival, it is the best place on Earth.

I lived with my four best pals and we moved flat every year. I have stayed in Corstorphine, Leith, Stockbridge and Comely Bank, as well as Slateford Road and Easter Road.

I did panto at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh for the first-time last year and that was a dream come true. I was blown away by how good the Edinburgh audiences were. People often say audiences in Edinburgh are a bit more reserved, but I didn't find that in the slightest – they were brilliant.

How often do you go?

At least once a month. My wife Karen is from Edinburgh and her mum and brother still live there.

How did you discover it?

Growing up in Fife, we would occasionally have a day trip to the big city, either to visit the museum or castle, then along Princes Street to go to John Menzies and get a toy. It was always a treat.

I arrived to study acting in 1998. Like any 18-year-old boy when you move from a small village to somewhere like Edinburgh, it is amazing. I have nothing but praise.

Obviously, those were halcyon days and seen through the rose-tinted specs of being a student. Even now, though, if I haven't been to Edinburgh for a wee while, as soon as I arrive, it immediately feels like home.

What's your favourite memory?

My student days. I met some incredible people who are still good friends today. Working at the Festival is always special too. I have experienced the Festival in lots of different ways – I have been a binman and a barman and also lucky enough to be in plays and shows. There is nowhere that can touch it. Doing panto is another fantastic memory.

Who do you take?

Karen and our kids Marley, seven, and Piper, three. Occasionally I will meet up with my pals for a night out.

What do you take?

Edinburgh? Your wallet. It is always colder in the east, so a jacket is a must.

What do you leave behind?

My west coast intonation. I am born and bred in Fife but being at drama college in Edinburgh neutralised my accent a wee bit. I have been in Glasgow for 14 years now and picked up a twang. No one wants to have ownership of me.

Sum it up in five words.

Historical. Cultural. Stunning. Eclectic. Home.

What spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

Australia. I would love to visit Sydney.

Jordan Young appears in the concluding episode of River City Rewind on BBC Scotland, Monday, 10pm