IT'S official: Britain has the worst casualty rate for Covid-19 in Europe and is in the midst of the worst economic recession in the G7. GDP fell 22% in the first half of 2020 and excess deaths in the period increased by 45%. We certainly showed the world just what we could do when we set our minds to it.

Many of the excess deaths are collateral damage caused by lockdown. Heart attack mortality figures have gone through the roof as people stayed in their homes when they should have been going to hospital. Cancer referrals in Scotland fell 70% at lockdown, meaning that many more will die because their diseases were not caught in time. The NHS expects waiting lists to stretch to 10 million across the UK by the end of the year.

The economy is in no better health. Thousands of small businesses are going under, drowned by debt. In a few weeks, millions will be added to the unemployment registers as furlough is wound up. There has been a big increase in casual working, the gig economy, as firms adapt to uncertainty by axing staff jobs.

It's hardly their fault. It is impossible to plan in this stop-go climate of perma-lockdown. We don't know from one week to the next which countries are open for business. France was locked out again last week on the grounds that the Covid-19 rate there is increasing.

Actually, it's increasing here as well. Last week, Nicola Sturgeon remarked that the supposedly crucial R – the rate the virus is spreading was – was back over 1 and could be 1.3. That means it is increasing exponentially. But the First Minister insisted that this didn't matter any more because the actual numbers are much smaller.

The Scottish Government has been trying to bolster its claim to have handled the pandemic better than England and to support Nicola Sturgeon's project of “eliminating” the disease. Just like in New Zealand – except her role model, Jacinda Ardern, has had to admit that it isn't eliminated there any more.

The reality is that Scotland has had as bad a dose of coronavirus as England. We made all the same mistakes – delaying lockdown, abandoning testing in March, neglecting care homes – and are in no position to boast.

Scotland has had ten times as many deaths as Norway, a country of comparable size and population density. We have one of the worst casualty rates in the world, only marginally behind the rest of the UK.

The main difference, indeed, between Scotland and England is that the pandemic recession is likely to be rather worse here than – largely because the Scottish economy's immune system has been weakened by decades of under-investment and low growth.

How did we get it so wrong? How did the Scottish and UK governments manage to make the worst of it? The NHS and the scientific advisers have given contradictory and sometimes misleading advice – over masks for instance.

No doubt the Scottish Government will try to blame the heartless Tories for cuts as the UK tries to cope with an unprecedented annual increase in spending – £300bn – which has taken the debt pile to over £2 trillion.

Though it has to be said that no one seems to bother about debt any more. Not even the Bank of England which has announced another bout of Quantitative Easing – the euphemism for printing money. Since the financial crash, some £650 billion of this funny money has been pumped into the economy.

The money printing machines will go into overdrive as the magic Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, tries to cope with the pandemic fall out. He has no choice really. To try to address the debt by cutting spending alone would crash the economy faster than you can say John Maynard Keynes.

What is blindingly apparent is that no one, north or south of the Border, really has any grasp of what is happening. There is no plan. Everything is short term, day to day, for the moment. There is no leadership. Boris Johnson seems to have gone Awol.

The exams crisis was a good example of that. A crisis was looming over Highers and A Levels in a year when examinations were cancelled. What to do about it? John Swinney asked the independent Scottish Qualifications Authority to devise a plan to ensure, as he himself put it, “fairness and credibility in grades”. But when the moderated results created a fuss, Mr Swinney reversed them.

This short term expediency – panic – has characterised the handling of Covid from the start. We seem to be unerringly pursuing the worst of whatever worlds are available. We somehow maximised the Covid death-rate; created millions of non-Covid deaths; trashed the economy by stop-go and papered it over with funny money and homilies about levelling up.

But, hey, at least we aren't Sweden, the land of evil capitalist herd immunity. There the government, under the guidance of the epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, avoided lockdown, kept the schools open, and tried to continue with life as normal.

The result: it did a lot better than the UK, actually Sweden has recorded half the excess death rate of the UK and Swedish GDP has only declined by 8% in the first 6 months, little more than a third of our rate of recession.

How did that happen in a country without a lockdown? Sweden is less populous than the UK so it might seem that it was always going to have a lower death rate. But Sweden is not much bigger or densely populated than Scotland and yet had a far lower death rate than we did even though it too neglected care homes.

Part of the answer is that Sweden actually never pursued herd immunity whatever Twitter said. It resorted to disciplined social distancing and hand washing, while avoiding the trap of keeping everyone locked down in their homes. It was tough. Neighbouring countries closed their borders fearing contagion.

But, as New Zealand – the polar opposite of Sweden – has shown, trying to eliminate the disease is extremely difficult. It is probably impossible unless you are a remote island. Certainly in highly mobile Europe elimination is a non-starter because countries have numerous borders.

Slovakia has five of them. But remarkably this small central European country has had only 31 deaths in total from Covid 19. The lesson appears to be that if you stick to the basics in pandemic management, offer coherent leadership and avoid rapid changes of policy then the people do the rest.

Social solidarity as much as government policy is the key to managing a pandemic in the absence of a vaccine. Governments need to plan for life with the disease rather than pursue some fantasy of isolation from it. We will all have to be exposed to it, so the priority should be to protect the old and vulnerable

This was actually the message that Nicola Sturgeon delivered way back in March. She had the right instincts, certainly. But we are where we are. The good news is that the pandemic is at last under control and the NHS was not overwhelmed. So let's be thankful at least for that as we count the cost.

