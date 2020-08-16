The coronavius pandemic has drastically changed the way we live our lives.

We've had to embrace the "new normal", which for millions of us across the country has meant ditching the office and working from home.

But being required to work from home can come at a cost - leaving you faced with increased charges for things like heating and electricity.

However there are ways to claim this back - as explaind by MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis.

Mr Lewis said: "Clearly, right now many firms have closed workplaces and that means across the UK millions of staff are temporarily required to work from home, and therefore are eligible to claim for increased costs.

"HMRC says it will consider claims from employees working at home due to coronavirus measures if their usual workplace is closed.

"Yet apportioning these costs is tough. So instead you can, in simple terms, claim a rate of £6/week.

"You can claim more if your costs are higher, but it becomes a much more labour intensive process."

How can I claim?

According to the Money Saving Expert website, if your employer won't pay expenses for your extra costs due to necessary working from home, but you have them, then you can ask for the amount to be deducted from your taxable income.

To make the process easy, HMRC says that claims in line with the employers' payment (ie, for £6/wk) will not need to justify that figure – meaning you won't need to keep receipts or prove information.

The impact of a £6/wk claim is the tax savings, that's a gain of £1.20/wk (about £62/year) for basic 20% rate taxpayers, and £2.40/wk (about £124/yr) for higher 40% rate taxpayers.

If you believe you have higher increased costs then you can claim more, but you will need evidence of the cost increases.

What do I need to do?

If you normally do a self-assessment form, you can claim on it. Yet for most people, this will simply require filling in a P87 form.

This can be done through an online P87 form through your Government Gateway account or by filling out a postal P87 form.

You'll be asked for your employer's name and PAYE reference (which you can find on your payslip or P60), and your job title.

For postal P87s, you'll also need your national insurance number. The key section for filling in is titled 'Using your home as an office' (pictured below).

Assuming you're not eligible for tax relief on other work-related expenses, leave them blank.

In the online form, there are two boxes.

According to Martin Lewis, in the 'amount paid by you' box, provided you have had increased costs, put a total that is equivalent to £6 per week for the period you have been working from home. You will not have to provide receipts.

For the 'Amount paid to you by your employer', just leave as £0 if your employer hasn't paid you a working from home allowance or reimbursed your homeworking expenses.

If you're claiming through the postal form, you'll need to add a 'Using your home as an office' expense manually in the 'Other expenses' section.

When should I claim?

Martin Lewis writes: "You claim retrospectively on expenses had.

"So, if you're only at home due to coronavirus, it's best to wait until you're back at work (or a few months anyway) then make the whole claim at once.

"Your tax code will likely be adjusted so you pay less tax over the year, as opposed to you getting a direct refund.

"Once you've submitted the claim, if you do it online you may hear back within a couple of weeks. However, obviously if HMRC is under pressure it may take longer."