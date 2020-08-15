Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

Gail Honeyman's smash debut novel has been optioned by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company with a movie in the works. Set in contemporary Glasgow, Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine is a warm, uplifting and incredibly funny tale. Its indomitable eponymous heroine is a social misfit with a traumatic past. Witherspoon has a knack for finding stories that can make the leap from books. She produced the Oscar-nominated films, Gone Girl and Wild, as well as hit TV shows Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere.

Conviction

Speaking of Witherspoon, she chose Conviction by Denise Mina as her Hello Sunshine Book Club pick last December. Although no film deal has been formally announced, there's a good chance that the actor and producer has an eye on bringing the whip-smart thriller – where a woman obsessed with true crime podcasts finds herself at the heart of a jet-setting murder mystery – to the screen. In 2011, Mina's Paddy Meehan crime novels were adapted to become The Field of Blood, starring Jayd Johnson, David Morrissey and Peter Capaldi, which ran for two series. Her new novel, The Less Dead, is published on Thursday.

A Dark Matter

Doug Johnstone’s domestic noir series centres on three generations of women – Jenny Skelf, her mother Dorothy and daughter Hannah – who run a family funeral director business with a sideline as private investigators in Edinburgh. The first novel, A Dark Matter, was published in January and has been optioned as a TV drama by Glasgow-based production company Blazing Griffin, while the second, The Big Chill, is due out on Thursday. Click here to read The Herald Magazine cover story with the author.

Blood Orange

This brilliant debut novel from Harriet Tyce has been optioned by World Productions – the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard – for development into a TV series. The gripping psychological thriller follows a high-flying criminal barrister taking on her first murder case at the same time as her personal life descends into chaos when an affair leads to dark obsession. The Edinburgh-born author's second book, The Lies You Told – like Blood Orange it is set in the world of criminal law – is published on Thursday.

Karen Pirie

ITV is making a three-part crime drama based on The Distant Echo, the first in a series of cold case novels by Val McDermid. Set in St Andrews, DCI Karen Pirie is tasked with reopening an investigation into the murder of a teenage barmaid who has become the subject of a provocative true crime podcast. Karen Pirie is another on the World Productions slate and is being adapted by Harlots writer Emer Kenny. A separate series of McDermid's books were made into an ITV drama, Wire in the Blood, starring Robson Green as psychological profiler Dr Tony Hill in 2002. Her latest DCI Karen Pirie thriller, Still Life, is published on Thursday.