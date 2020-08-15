Last week we covered off the two most expensive rooms in any home, the kitchen and bathroom.

But in part 2 of our ‘How to give your home a facelift on a budget’, we’re going to give you some great ideas to update your bedrooms, living room and even hallway.

Bedrooms

When it comes to styling your bedroom, the best way to inject some colour and style, whilst keeping costs down, is to add it through your accessories. Keep your wall colours neutral, like white and grey, but use your curtains, bedding and cushions to inject splashes of colour.

Buying new bedding and hanging a new set of curtains can cost a lot less than a few tins of paint once you factor in all the rollers and brushes you’ll need to buy, plus it will take less time too.

Once you’ve bought the cushions, next time you’re thinking about changing the colour, just buy new covers and match the size of the cushions. That means you can store the others away, pass them on to a friend or use them in another room.

Don’t forget about artwork. You can find some really trendy prints online and IKEA is great for cheap frames too. Make sure you buy the same size prints each time, meaning you can keep the same frames. You can update the frames easily too with a cheap can of spray paint.

Can’t afford a new carpet? You’ll be amazed at what a good deep clean and adding a colourful or patterned rug can do.

If your furniture is looking a bit tired, upcycle with a lick of paint and new door handles. You can pick up a tin of furniture paint from most hardware stores or online and you can buy cute, quirky doorknobs from eBay or Etsy, or even just try spray painting the existing ones.

Metal accessories like curtain rods and light fittings can benefit from that spray paint too!

Upcycling is a great way to keep costs low, give a much loved item a new lease of life and is good for the environment by cutting out waste.

Living room

Moving on to the most used room in the house, this can be the most difficult to update as it no doubt has many uses. From the TV room to the playroom to the dining room, your living space probably needs to be more practical than anything else. But you can still add some style along the way.

Your sofa likely dominates the room and can be the most expensive piece in the room – with the exception of the TV! So replacing this often can be costly. But have you considered replacing the covers? If your sofa is in generally good condition but it’s looking a bit off-colour, you can buy covers that fit over the top.

IKEA do a range of these covers that are made for their sofa ranges, but you can find places online that offer made to measure services. This can be more expensive, but definitely cheaper than buying a whole new sofa and are machine washable! Alternatively, adding a new throw and some scatter cushions can have the same effect.

Many of the tips for the bedroom can be used in the living room too. Like adding a nice feature wall for a splash of colour or why not try adding a nice gallery wall with lots of family pictures? A great way to add a personal touch to a room. You can even get the family involved to pick out their favourite pictures.

Plants are a great way to brighten up a room and fill any unused corners. Don’t worry, it doesn’t mean another mouth to feed, there are plenty of really great looking fake ones to buy.

Have you tried shopping from other rooms in your house? You’d be surprised at how much you can change your rooms by simply swapping the accessories about.

Hallway

There’s nothing nicer than a warm welcome so don’t forget your hallway when you’re giving your home a makeover.

If it’s on the small size then good advice is to keep it nice and bright to give the illusion of space and add colour by adding some prints to the wall, some useful hanging hooks and even a funky doormat.

Everything in your hallway needs to have a practical use, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring.

You can add plants here too but if you’re limited on floor space, why not try some hanging baskets or small potted plants on shelves.

Maybe go the extra mile and paint the doors in your hallway? This trend is becoming more popular, with people opting for painting their doors and skirting boards, from pink to yellow and even black.

Hopefully, these tips have given you some DIY inspiration to give your home a little low-cost makeover.