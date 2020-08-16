THE slow haul up the hill in Bearsden is enough to drag a pensioner into the deepest reserves of dwindling fitness. It is not enough to distance him from a cloying feeling of aloneness.

A father and a son unwittingly prompt a shocking thought. They clasp hands to cross the road. The pensioner watches, wondering precisely what he is feeling. The realisation comes slowly.

It is the tenth week of lockdown in the new calendar that pays no heed to the day of the week or the month. The pensioner looks at the boy swing on the end of his father’s arm. The old man, who lives alone, realises he has not touched another human being for 70 days.

Unprecedented, he mutters to himself, using the term that has infected the language with the same facility with which coronavirus has changed the lives of everyone.

His family is another county, barred from visiting him. His partner is self-isolating, outwith touching distance.

Unprecedented. In his 65 years, he cannot have gone 70 days without human touch. Never. The realisation intrigues him rather than depresses him. It falls into one category of the serenity prayer that he says daily. It is one of things he must accept because he cannot change it.

The summit offers a view down into Glasgow. There are the high flats of the northern escarpment. The city lies some miles in their shadow. He wonders how others are dealing with the crisis.

He knows he is old. But there are those older. He knows he is alone. But he knows he is not lonely, though he considers there must be many in the maw before him who are desperately so.

How are others coping? What is it like to be ageing, vulnerable, alone? The thoughts vex him.

I know precisely how he feels and thinks. I am that pensioner. I am the father and grandparent who watched the wee boy clutch a dad’s hand. I am the grateful old dodderer who stood on the hill and prayed with an unusual fervour and an even rarer selflessness that those less fortunate were being consoled by love in the time of coronavirus.

IN moments of trial, and they came in a baleful consistency from March, Betty Satti would look at her husband and start to talk. It mattered not that he had died more than five years before and she was addressing a photograph.

"You do strange things when you are down," she says. "I was married to him for 55 years. We were close. It is still hard."

Lockdown made it harder. Betty, 79, walked out her front door on Wednesday for the first time since lockdown was imposed. She has the stock response of her generation to questions about how she came though such an ordeal. "You just have to get on with it," she says.

But how? "I have my two sons. I couldn’t see them physically because I was shielding but I could talk to them. I had my friends."

This help included Glasgow’s Golden Generation, a charity that has existed for 78 years but found its definitive moment in a time of greatest crisis. "It is good to know somebody outside your family is thinking of you," Betty says. Those thoughts were matched by action.

Unprecedented. The word is spoken by Richard Donald, chief executive of Glasgow’s Golden Generation. There is no glibness to the expression. Rather, it is spoken in awe at what his organisation had faced and how it reacted.

The simple figures can be succinctly put: in 140 days the charity delivered more than 6500 food parcels and made 8500 phone calls to vulnerable older adults.

There was a motion commending the work in the Scottish Parliament last week. The thoughts of the recipients remain largely unheard. But the gratitude is immense. There were reports of pensioners who had not had a proper meal for three or four days. The charity moved urgently.

"We had to adapt and adapt quickly," says Mr Donald, who took over his role during the crisis and thus had a baptism not of fire but of some raging inferno. "It was disarray at first," he says. "How do you deal with something that has never happened before?"

The charity has four main purposes: to give welfare advice, to provide a befriending service, to operate three day-care centres and to organise more than 30 clubs. Priorities changed quickly.

"People needed food parcels," says Mr Donald. "Celtic FC Foundation got in touch and their intervention changed everything. They had the money to help is and they had the expertise too.

"The foundation is full of good people who immediately recognised the need. The food parcel programme was organised quickly and efficiently."

The foundation, supported by the club, moved quickly to support those most in need, announcing £175,000 of support in April through its Football for Good Fund. That support grew through the crisis. Glasgow’s Golden Generation were immediately given £15,000 to support its work.

With the initial crisis of hunger addressed, other more innovative plans took hold. More than 250 iPads have been distributed to those living on their own. "We hope to raise money to provide more," says Mr Donald. He has he good grace to chuckle at the suggestion that is a novel way to invoke the mantra of “keep taking the tablets” but emphasises their importance.

"They do not only offer entertainment but a way to connect to the outside world," he says. A more traditional way is also employed to build a bridge between a vulnerable, shielding adult and the world beyond four walls. Volunteers call those in need.

"Some mornings I was on a downer," says Betty Satti. ‘Then the phone would ring and it was Mitch, the volunteer who calls me. There would be a ‘How are you? Anything you are needing?’ That lifted me. It showed there were other people out there who cared. It was not just a brief call. He would talk for 20 minutes and I felt there was a genuine concern for what I was feeling and what I was finding difficult.

"My sons are great. But one lives in Essex and the other one lives in Fife and of course he could not travel to Glasgow. I was shielding anyway so he couldn’t see me. They call every day but for someone else to do so really lifts you. You miss so much when you are locked down.

"I love going to the [GGG] clubs as I made so many friends there but when that became impossible it leaves a big gap in your life. The calls helped fill that as did the tablet. It sounds daft but the wee game of communal bingo on the tablet every Tuesday really raised the spirits. All that kept me going. When you are on you own, your mind wanders. You think: ‘How long is this going on?’ The days become weeks, then months. It is difficult.’

Then it was over. "I went out my front door on Wednesday," says Betty. "My carer took me shopping and it was wonderful. I can only walk so far so she put the wheelchair in the car and we went to the shops early, when it was quiet. I was a bit hesitant.

"We take for granted being among people. But you miss it terribly, even just watching people walking about. You get depressed if you don’t see people. It was good to be back among people again."

There is a pause then she adds: "I am so grateful. I have a wonderful family but isn’t it great when people help you when they don’t have to or need to?"

She adds: “I have never know this. It is something I will never forget.” There is pain in this but also the wonderful realisation that she was often alone but never forgotten.

THE tone on the phone is as strong as the message it carries. “I have come through a lot but never something quite as strange as this,’ says Nancy Sidwell, who approaches her 80th birthday with a sense of relief after the travails of the past five months.

She was widowed in her thirties and had to bring up a young family of three. She is no stranger to hard times or moments that test the will or sap the physical strength of even the strongest but the coronavirus posed a different problem.

"It is hard to describe precisely," she says. "But is a mental thing. The reality of not being able to touch anyone. Not being able to hug the ones you love. Not to have people in your house. It was a terrible sensation of being locked in not just locked down."

She pays tribute to her family but is also grateful to Glasgow’s Golden Generation. "They helped provide a lifeline to the outside world," she says. "I am used to being on my own and quite happy normally in my own company. But this was different. I found the tablet particularly helpful. It was a pleasant and useful distraction."

Nancy lives in sheltered housing near the city centre and also grasped an opportunity to express her gratitude. "I believe I am luckier than most," she says. "In my block of flats there are 35 tenants and 15 of them have no one. No one. Now that is sad and it must be very difficult."

She believes this is when Glasgow’s Golden Generation became not only helpful but essential. "The people there are truly caring," she says. "I tell you what I mean by this. There is a lot of talk about helping. But they made sure you were all right. They talked to you. They did something. Actions. They came along with the tablet, they called you.

"There is an uplift when you connect with the outside world. It comes when my grandchildren send me a text at night and when my children call me. Grandchildren are a godsend and you miss them dreadfully. We need that human touch.

"There is nothing that can replace that when you are distanced from those you love but those outside that circle can offer something else. You need to know there is somebody out there who cares, not because you are a grandmother or a mother but simply because you are a human being.”

Nancy, too, found something of good to take from a period of her life that she admits caused her fear.

“I learned to appreciate what I had,” she says. “I learned to appreciate the love I received, whether it was from family, my circle of friends or from Glasgow’s Golden Generation. It is important to know somebody out there cares for you.”

The conversation ended with Nancy offering her good wishes. The telephone receiver was replaced and a pensioner headed out to tackle that Bearsden hill with a spring in his step that only the appreciation of true charity and irrefutable existence of unconditional love can provide.

A donation can be made via this link -www.justgiving.com/campaign/ggg-covid-19-crisis-appeal.

For further information on Celtic FC Foundation and Football For Good see www.footballforgoodfund.com