A restaurant in Giffnock has been forced to close after a positive Covid-19 case was confirmed.

Ca-Va Brasserie in Giffnock has closed its doors temporarily to allow for a deep clean.

Local health board NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde confirmed a positive case associated with the eatery had been identified.

Staff members who have been identified as close contacts have been told to self-isolate for 14 days, and customers who have been in the restaurant from Sunday, August 9 to Tuesday, August 11 should be aware of the symptoms and self-isolate if concerned.

A statement from the restaurant published on Facebook said: "Test and Protect workers are in the process of identifying any customers at risk of infection.

"We have taken the decision today to close Ca-Va for a period of time that will be governed by the Public Health Protection Unit GGC.

"Along with the department, we are currently investigating a Covid-19 incident and we are working closely with Health and Environmental Health colleagues at NHS.

"Today, MASA environmental will be doing an ultra-low volume fogging sterilising process, which will eliminate all possible traces of Covid-19.

"We know many of our customers will be anxious for information and we will update all customers on our website and social media in due course as the government information is released to us.

"We are advised that the Test and Protect Services are ascertaining all guests potentially at risk and that we ask that you allow them the time to collect and process the relevant information required."

Dr Gillian Penrice of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “All relevant Public Health measures are in place and myself and our Public Health Team are working with the restaurant to manage and monitor the situation.

“We would ask customers who have been in the restaurant from mid-afternoon onwards on Sunday (9th), Monday (10Th) or Tuesday (11th) should be aware of the symptoms of a fever, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell. If concerned they need to self-isolate immediately and book a test for Covid-19.”