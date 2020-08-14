BOLI BOLINGOLI and Aberdeen's eight self-quarantining players have been hit with a joint SPFL and SFA complaint following their coronavirus breaches.
The Scottish Football Association has announced that the eight Pittodrie players who breached guidelines and Celtic left-back Bolingoli will face two charges – one of failing to comply with regulations and another of bringing the game into disrepute.
Celtic and Aberdeen will also be investigated for alleged breaches of the SPFL’s Covid-19 – Requirements and Testing Regulation.
A Joint Response Group statement read: "Further to yesterday’s Joint Response Group update outlining a range of measures agreed with the Scottish Government to reinforce Scottish football’s commitment to public health and adherence to protocols, the Scottish FA and SPFL have commenced the following disciplinary procedures.
"Following investigation, the SPFL has opened separate disciplinary proceedings against each of Aberdeen FC and Celtic FC for alleged breaches of the SPFL’s Covid-19 – Requirements and Testing Regulation.
"There will be no further comment pending the outcome of these disciplinary proceedings."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment