The First Minister has paid tribute to all those who died during the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

Nicola Sturgeon said people should be inspired by the “idealism” of those who fought in the war and commit to creating a “better, fairer and more peaceful world”.

Saturday marks 75 years since Japan surrendered to the Allied forces on August 15 1945, ending hostilities.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were due to take part in a private service of remembrance and thanksgiving and then lead a national two-minute silence at 11am in honour of those who lost their lives in the war.

The Red Arrows are also due to fly over Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and London - the first time such a flight has taken place since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Scotland’s Veterans Minister Graeme Dey will join a number of former and serving members of the armed forces to observe a two-minute silence on the steps of St Andrews House, the Scottish Government building in Edinburgh.

Legion Scotland is holding an online service of remembrance and a concert.

Ahead of the anniversary commemorations, Ms Sturgeon said: “It was on this date in 1945 that the conflict in the Far East ended and World War Two came to a close.

“In marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember everyone - the soldiers and civilians on all sides - who paid the ultimate price during the conflict.

“We think of those who served in the armed forces - from across Scotland, the UK, the Commonwealth and the other allied nations.

“We remember the pain and suffering of those who spent years in prisoner of war camps.

“And we reflect on all those who contributed to the war effort on the home front - and the sacrifices they made.

“Together, they ensured the freedoms that we enjoy today. And all of us should be inspired by their service, resilience and bravery - as well as by their idealism - their determination to create a better world in the aftermath of the war.

“So on this 75th anniversary, let us pay tribute to our World War Two generation.

“Let us thank all those who have served - or are serving - in our armed forces. And let’s commit ourselves - once again - to helping create a better, fairer and more peaceful world.”

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack added: “Today marks the 75th anniversary of VJ day, and our thoughts are with all those who made such huge sacrifices to secure our country’s freedom. Finally, the war was really over.

“But the war in Japan was brutal, and many of those who returned were never able to speak about their experiences.

“The courage of those who fought and endured, so we are able to live freely, must never be forgotten.

“Today, we remember them, we honour them, and we thank them.”

Legion Scotland will be issuing medallions in honour of those who made a contribution to the war effort.

The charity’s chief executive Claire Armstrong said: “Whilst VE Day marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of armed forces personnel were still engaged in bitter fighting in the Far East.

“This campaign saw some of the fiercest fighting of the Second World War and in some of the harshest conditions, with many thousands of British and Commonwealth forces and civilians being taken as prisoners of war, enduring terrible mental and physical trauma.”

Today one of the oldest armed forces charities will be paying its own tribute to veterans who served in the Second World War.

Through The Herald, the Soldiers', Sailors' & Airmen's Families Association appealed for veterans to come forward and today they will present hamper gifts to veterans in the west of Scotland as a special thank you.

One of those who will be getting a gift is former signalman 95-year-old Albert Skinner, from Cardonald, Glasgow, who was served in Europe and the Far East.

He recalled: "In February of 1945 I found myself being sent to the Far East and was in Bombay when VJ Day was announced. I remember there was fireworks and everyone celebrating. I was glad as well as the plan was we were to be sent to invade Malaya.”

Fellow veteran William McHugh, from Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire, saw first hand just what months and years had done to men in prisoner of war camps.

The 96-year-old, who was in the RAF, said: "I don’t remember much about VJ Day itself, but what stuck in my mind was how terrible the freed British prisoners looked. After the war had finished we ferried prisoners from Singapore to Ceylon. I must have done the trip four or five times.

“It was awful to see. These were men who would have been about 12 to 14 stone normally but when when we picked them up they couldn’t have been much more than five or six stone."