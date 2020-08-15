A silent vigil to remember the three victims of a tragic train derailment in Stonehaven is to be held this weekend.

Scots are being asked to take part in the three-minute memorial on Sunday August 16, after the accident near Aberdeen earlier this week.

Nine people were on board the 6.38am ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street on Wednesday, including three train crew and six passengers.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, all lost their lives after the train struck a landslip and derailed.

Investigators confirmed on Friday that the train slid for around 100 yards before hitting a bridge.

More than 1500 people have said they will be taking part in the silent memorial, which was arranged by Wray Thomson, founder of Aberdeen support group 'Man Chat'.

A statement on the event's Facebook page reads: “Following the tragic news unfolding in the north east from Wednesday morning, we ask all residents of the north east to observe three minutes of silent contemplation for those who tragically lost their lives in the Stonehaven accident.

“We wish all those affected well and extend our support if required.”

A major incident was declared at around 9.40am on Wednesday, with more than 30 emergency service vehicles attending the scene.

Six people were taken to hospital for treatment, and NHS Grampian confirmed on Friday that two remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Heartbroken family members of the three men who tragically died paid tribute to their loved ones.

The wife of train driver Mr McCullough issued a statement on behalf of the grieving family: "Brett was a much-loved husband, father, son and uncle who will be sorely missed by all."

The family of Mr Dinnie, 58, called him "loving and proud".

And Mr Stuchbury was described as a “much-adored husband, son, dad, stepdad, grandad, brother and uncle” who was “a treasured and loved friend to many”.

You can view the Facebook page for the memorial here