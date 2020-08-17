AFTER nearly five months we are still denied one of the most ancient and glorious human endeavours: singing with others. Choirs are silent, churches are strictly speech only and thousands of singers continue to be deprived of the profound social, mental, physical and spiritual benefits of making vocal music together.

This sad situation would be entirely acceptable if singing with others was specifically responsible for high levels of disease transmission. It would also be fair if other potentially more dangerous social activities were similarly banned. Unfortunately, neither of these appears to be true.

The proposed dangers of singing together were highlighted by a few very nasty international incidences of rapid Covid-19 transmission through amateur choirs. However, it is well-nigh impossible to ascertain if the cause was singing or any number of other forms of close contact that choral singers tend to have: whispering, sharing sweeties and sheet music, hugging and kissing and so on. In fact, recent experiments undertaken at the Military University in Munich have demonstrated what any trained singer knows: effective vocalisation actually involves the controlled exhalation of very small amounts of air. In the Munich experiments droplets only travelled a maximum of 0.5m from the mouth during singing.

Most of the miscellaneous vocal sounds that we make in our day to day activity (for example, coughing and sighing) represent much more forceful projection from the mouth. Anyone can discover this for themselves if they hold their hand close to their mouth and compare the sensations of loudly singing and just casually blowing out air. Yet despite the lack of seemingly any scientific support, it has been deemed perfectly fine for patrons to talk at any volume, grunt, sigh, laugh and burp in restaurants but not for choristers to make music together.

There is a very harmful assumption that because singing is often loud it must surely follow that it projects dangerous aerosols everywhere. Yet loud sounds are carried far through the air on soundwaves, not on jets of saliva. Even worse, several disease experts, who are so important in the fight against the pandemic, are openly perpetuating this misconception and guessing that singing could be very dangerous. One was quoted in the Guardian in May stating “one could imagine that really trying to project your voice would also project more droplets and aerosols.” Yes, one could imagine but that doesn’t really mean anything at all, let alone that the members of the musical organisations I direct should be deprived of precious time with their friends doing the thing they love, that the charities they raise tens of thousands of pounds for should be denied their contributions or that any nation should be denied a cornerstone of its cultural life for no particularly good reason.

Alan A Craig, Renfrewshire.

I CAN’T quite get my head round why clubs outwith the SPFL Premiership are playing and presumably training whilst clubs in the other divisions can’t even train. Then again I can’t quite understand why John Swinney is still in a job, never mind why the Government isn't binning the proposed Hate Crime legislation.

Maybe Nicola Sturgeon might address these issues at one of her party political broadcasts, oops, sorry, Covid-19 briefings.

Michael Watson, Glasgow G73.