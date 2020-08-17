By Deborah Gallacher

THE narrative surrounding education since March has focused on the need to rush for schools to get back up and running, to return to some form of normality. But I believe schools should “squeeze the brake pedal” before reverting to the way things were in February. We have a golden opportunity to change our rigid education system.

I don’t propose a complete abandonment of exams, timetables and classrooms, but I believe we have a duty to ask whether we can evolve the education system to better prepare pupils for an unknown future.

Last year, our school built the UK’s first Innovation School, NuVu. There, pupils collaborate on developing creative solutions for real-world social and environmental problems. This supplementary method of learning challenges the Scottish Government by providing an example of how a new national curriculum could look.

In March, the innovation school hatched a spinout, ViseUp, a collaboration between Kelvinside Academy and businesses across Scotland, which used the school’s 3D modelling software, 3D printers and laser cutters to provide PPE for frontline staff.

For all that agility, we – just like every school – were unprepared for a pandemic. We learned valuable lessons and are still working to answer a litany of difficult questions of ourselves, our school and the entire system.

Does being taught passively by a teacher in a classroom serve pupils? They are digital natives and we’ve been given a passport into their world. We must map out terrain to stay there. Especially as we’ve broken through the teething pains – particularly the overwhelming flood of gifs during every online lesson.

On Microsoft Teams, pupils have ‘permission’ to ask what they deem “stupid questions”, away from judgment by their peers, without the formality of email. Often those questions are the gateway to true breakthroughs. How can we make sure pupils continue to feel secure enough to ask those questions in the classroom?

As businesses across the world debate whether or not to return to the office, we will explore how we can adopt elements of blended learning which serve pupils preparing to enter a world moving away from an office-based 9-5, with increased flexibility, and increased personal responsibility.

Witnessing the pupils who have thrived during lockdown has been a wake-up call. We must make sure these pupils continue to thrive when school returns. Part of this will be continuing to prioritise individual feedback on a task by task basis, even in the cut and thrust of the classroom.

Pupils have been consumed by two stories; the pandemic and the social justice movement. We were able to adapt to make space to explore these issues and the level of engagement was inspiring. Can we be agile enough to always put current issues at the heart of the curriculum?

Finally, we must ask how we can make sure there’s a quick and easy switch to home learning if schools must close again.

If educators go back to the way things were, we will fail our pupils. What will allow us to answer these questions is empathy and openness. We must be open to transformation and empathetic to pupils and teachers as we navigate our uncertain future.

For all the questions and for all the debate about what pupils have lost, we are certain about what the most valuable skill pupils can have when they leave school, and it’s resilience. This test has prepared pupils better than any classroom lesson could.

Deborah Gallacher is head of Guidance and PSE at Kelvinside Academy and a committee member of the Scottish Guidance Association