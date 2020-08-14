A senior member of staff has been suspended at one of Britain's top ballet schools which is facing allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards students.

Ballet West in Argyll has confirmed it has launched a probe into allegations towards a member of staff of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

More than 60 women told ITV News that the staff member acted inappropriately towards them, with the allegations including sexual contact with his students.

The school's Board of Trustees has confirmed they have asked a leading Scots lawyer to lead an independent, external inquiry into the allegations.

In a statement released on Friday, the board said: “Dr Kirsty Hood, QC, has been asked to lead an independent, external inquiry into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards students at the school by a member of staff. Further details of the inquiry will be announced in due course.

“In light of allegations that have emerged this week, the board has now suspended a senior member of staff, pending the external investigation.

“Parents or students requiring information about the current term can contact the school on 01866 822641 or by email on admissions@balletwest.co.uk.

“The board would like to thank the many parents and students who have contacted Ballet West expressing their support for the school at this difficult time.

"The board takes the welfare of students extremely seriously and is determined that these matters are dealt with thoroughly.”

Ballet West announced its vice-principal had resigned from his post on Thursday, with a solicitor for the teacher saying his client “refutes the allegations in the strongest terms”.