Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is being urged to support a call to extend the Government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme in Aberdeen once lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

The city was plunged into local lockdown following coronavirus cases linked to a cluster in the city - many of which were linked to bars.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland says it has written to Mr Jack urging the UK Government to re-introduce the scheme in Aberdeen once restrictions are lifted in the city. It has received support from all of Scotland’s main political parties.

The small business campaign group highlighted that because of the local lockdown, independent cafes and restaurants in the city, as well as local residents, have been unable to benefit from the scheme. In addition, a petition calling for the scheme to be extended has gathered more than 1100 signatures.

David Groundwater, FSB’s development manager for the North East of Scotland, said: “To help Aberdeen eateries get back on the feet, we want the UK Government to reintroduce the Eat Out to Help Out scheme when it is safe to do so. This move wouldn’t increase the overall costs of the initiative, as Aberdeen isn’t benefitting from it at present.”

Ramona Obafemi, owner of the Highlander Café Bus in Aberdeen, said: “It doesn’t seem fair that firms like mine won’t benefit from the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. It would give Aberdeen’s independent eateries a huge boost if we could benefit from the initiative when it is safe to do so."

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Our Eat out to Help Out scheme is one part of our wider package of UK-wide support that has helped firms across the Scottish hospitality sector.

“In total, 736,000 Scottish jobs have been protected through the furlough scheme, while 65,000 Scottish businesses have benefited from more than £2.3 billion of support through government-supported loan schemes.

“While it would be for the Scottish government to consider any further assistance for specific Scottish regions, the UK government keeps all support schemes under review.”

Scottish Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, said it would be fantastic if the scheme could be extended for all areas that go through a local lockdown in the UK.

While Lewis Macdonald Labour MSP for North East Scotland said: "I raised the issue at Holyrood this week, after the launch of an online petition by Khalis Miah, who runs Riksha restaurant in Union Square.

"I hope the Scottish Secretary will back this call, so that cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen get the same support as in the rest of the country."

Maureen Watt SNP MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine said: "It's absolutely vital that the many restaurants, cafes and bars in Aberdeen who have not been able to take advantage of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, through no fault of their own, are not further disadvantaged."

The Scotland Office was contacted for comment.