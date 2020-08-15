It will be all eyes to the skies in Scotland today - and for good reason.

The iconic Red Arrows are to fly across the UK on Saturday to mark 75 years since the end of World War Two.

They will make their way across Scotland just after 11am to recognise three quarters of a century since VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day) for 2020.

Nicola Sturgeon said people should be inspired by the “idealism” of those who fought in the war and commit to creating a “better, fairer and more peaceful world”.

Ahead of the anniversary commemorations, Ms Sturgeon said: “On this 75th anniversary, let us pay tribute to our World War Two generation.

“Let us thank all those who have served - or are serving - in our armed forces. And let’s commit ourselves - once again - to helping create a better, fairer and more peaceful world.”

Flightpath map

Red Arrows route - where will they go and when?





Morning Red Arrows route

Scampton - 10.44am

Lincoln - 10.46am

Horncastle - 10.48am

Keyingham - 10.52am

Biller Howe - 11.00am

Over the sea near Newcastle - 11.08am

Berwick Upon Tweed - 11.16am

Over the sea near Eyemouth - 11.19am

Over the sea near St Andrews- 11.23am

Over the sea near Longniddry- 11.28am

Over the sea near near Prestonpans- 11.29am

Edinburgh - 11.29am

Prestwick - 11.39am

Afternoon Red Arrows route

Prestwick - 1.43pm

Dunure - 1.45pm

Over the sea near Ballantrae- 1.50pm

Over the sea near Cairnryan- 1.51pm

Over the sea near Portpatrick- 1.52pm

Over the sea near Islandmagee- 1.53pm

Whitehead - 1.55pm

Over the sea near Greenisland- 1.57pm

Belfast - 1.58pm

Lisburn - 1.58pm

Ballyrune - 2.00pm

Over the sea near Ardglass - 2.05pm

Porth Dinllaen - 2.21pm

Broad Water - 2.25pm

Mynydd - 2.31pm

Rhyd-y-fro - 2.34pm

Cantref Resr - 2.37pm

Cardiff - 2.41pm

Will they land in Scotland?





Yes! The Red Arrows are due to stop off in Prestwick for a fuel change, but police and organisers have been clear there will be no display.

They will land at around 11.39am and take off again at 1.43pm.

Chief Inspector Anderson said: “I am aware that the Red Arrows are a popular sight in the skies wherever they go. However, this is a short visit to Prestwick with no display.

“If you do decide to come to the airport to see the landing and take-off, I would ask that you plan your journey to the airport. If you are coming by car please be aware that there will be no parking on the roads around the airport.

“Additional roads policing officers, including police motorcyclists, will be deployed to ensure that vehicles do not stop on the carriageway and are not parked on grass verges or pavements. Local officers will also be on foot and cycle patrol to prevent indiscriminate parking that blocks access to business or residential premises.

Live stream details

It is understood that local site Ayrshire Daily News will be facilitating a live stream when the Red Arrows touch down in Prestwick.

We will publish more details of this when the stream goes live.