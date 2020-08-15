More than £7000 has been raised in memory of a Highland hillwalker who tragically died after falling from a mountain.
The body of Stuart Campbell of Dornoch, Sutherland was found on Friday, June 7 after his family reported him missing on July 27.
The 33-year-old's car was found the following day in a car park regularly used by hillwalkers looking to climb Ben Loyal. near Tongue.
Worried locals organised extensive search parties for Stuart, known as Nipper, but police tragically confirmed they had found a body in their searches last week.
Now, friends, family and well-wishers have pulled together to raise more than £7000 for the local mountain rescue team who found Stuart.
The fundraiser description reads: "Stuart’s family will be eternally grateful to Assynt Mountain Rescue for all the time and effort that went into finding Stuart and bringing him home to rest in peace."
An initial target of just £1000 was set, but was quickly overtaken by the generosity of more than 200 donators.
One contributor posted: "Be proud of the work you do AMRT, it means so much to the families to have their loved ones home."
Another said: "In appreciation of Assynt Mountain Rescue Team & all involved in the search to bring Stuart home to his family."
And a third wrote: "Thanks for bringing Stuart home. Nipper will be missed by everyone."
