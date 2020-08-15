STAFF at a Glasgow biscuit factory have claimed a cluster of Covid cases are linked to an outbreak that has affected pupils at Bannerman High School.

A company source accused McVities bosses of failing to be transparent with workers amid claims four employees in senior management roles were sent home from the Tollcross factory.

A worker claims the cases are linked to the outbreak that has affected 11 people in the North East of the city including pupils at the Bailleston secondary school.

The GMB union said it is seeking “urgent clarification” from site managers about a possible cluster of cases at the site.

The source said: “The management that have been sent home have been in direct contact with employees who have not been allowed to go home.

READ MORE: Pupils at two Lanarkshire schools test positive for Covid-19

“There has been a blatant disregard for shop floor health and safety many of whom have been shielding for a period of time.”

A spokeswoman for pladis, which owns the factory said “nothing is more important

than the safety of colleagues” but would not comment on possible infection cases at the site.

A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it would be inappropriate to comment while aninvestigation into the North East cluster is ongoing.

The factory produces around 50,000 tonnes of biscuits each year and employs around 600 staff.

A spokesman for the GMB union said: “We have contacted the site manager seeking

urgent clarification on the growing speculation concerns possible Covid infection at Tollcross.

“Obviously there would be sensitivities to any individuals affected but if this is confirmed, then management have to be open and transparent with the workforce.”

The GMB has previously criticised factory owners, pladis, for continuing export production during the Covid crisis.

A survey by the union also found that 90 per cent of staff who responded said they were worried about catching the virus at work.

Union representatives said social distancing had been proving difficult due to “workers operating in close proximity on production lines”.

Doubts over the safety of workers were raised again in April following reports of a confirmed case of coronavirus in the factory.

READ MORE: Giffnock restaurant closes after Covid-19 incident

A spokeswoman for pladis said: “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our colleagues, and since the start of the pandemic we’ve followed all the official advice to re-design our site to be compliant to the official guidelines including massively stepping up our cleaning regime throughout of our site, and put in place comprehensive social distancing measures.

“We take any concerns seriously, so we’re continuing to talk to colleagues to get their feedback.

“If anyone has symptoms, we have encouraged them to stay at home and self-isolate with full pay.

“We also have a 24/7 confidential helpline available to provide support or guidance.”

A spokeswoman for NHSGGC said: “There is an ongoing investigation into a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to North east Glasgow and it would be wrong for us to pre-empt this work.

“We are contact tracing close contacts of any identified cases and we will provide up to date information when this is available.”