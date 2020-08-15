People in Edinburgh have been left disappointed after a planned Red Arrows flypast was cancelled due to bad weather.

The flight, which was passing over the UK to celebrate VJ Day, was cancelled at the last minute due to low visibility and low cloud outside of safety limits

It was scheduled to fly past the east coast at around 11.29am, before heading to Prestwick Airport at 11.39am.

Scots had turned out in force to catch a glimpse of the flight but were left sorely disappointed when the skies remained empty.

Large crowds on Blackford Hill in Edinburgh had to turn around when the flypast was cancelled. Credit: Andrew Slorance

Officials confirmed the flypast had been cancelled, and say that challenging weather throughout the UK could impact plans.

The planes are still to travel past some areas of Scotland before heading on to Ireland and Wales in the afternoon.

A statement read: "Our aircraft have safely landed Prestwick Airport but, unfortunately, due to low cloud outside of safety limits at Edinburgh, we could not carry out the flypast over the city.

"Weather particularly challenging in parts of the UK today - meaning this could impact plans."

Many people in Edinburgh took to social media to express their disappointment.

