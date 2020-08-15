Asda has issued a new statement regarding face mask rules after a complaint by a customer.

The supermarket giant released clarified guidance on wearing face coverings in stores after one customer said many shoppers were not covering their faces.

The chain said that although they are doing all they can to remind customers to follow guidance, it is up to the police to enforce the rules.

A spokesman said: "We are strongly encouraging all customers to wear a face-covering when they visit our stores.

"We also have signs at the entrance to the store and on the shelf edges to encourage customers to wear a face covering and are using Asda FM (our in-store radio) to further remind customers.

"While we will do all we can to strongly encourage customers to respect the new guidelines, the responsibility for policing and enforcing them does lie with the relevant authorities."

In Scotland, it is compulsory to wear face coverings in shops and public transport, with people with certain medical conditions or disabilities and children under five exempt.

A spokesperson for Asda continued: "Throughout the pandemic, our customers have embraced many new rules to help keep everyone safe in our stores, and we are confident they will continue to show care and consideration for each other by wearing a face covering when they visit our stores.

"Whilst we will do all we can to strongly encourage customers to wear a face-covering inside our stores, it is the responsibility of the relevant authorities to police the new rules."