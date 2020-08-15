Scottish football have united in tribute to the late Tom Forsyth who passed away last night, aged 71.

The former Rangers defender enjoyed a 10-year stint at Ibrox between 1972-1982 following five years as a Motherwell player. He also represented his country 22 times.

Rangers led the tributes to their legendary star who won nine honours during his time in Glasgow. A statement on the club website read: "Everyone at Rangers Football Club is sad to learn of the news that our former player, Tom Forsyth, has passed away this evening. We pass on our heartfelt condolences to the entire family circle at this difficult time."

Gers' rivals Celtic also paid their own tribute on social media, saying: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Forsyth. Everyone at #CelticFC would like to send their condolences to Tom’s family and friends at this sad time."

The Scottish FA said: "We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Scotland International, Tom Forsyth. Tom won 22 Scotland caps – including all three matches at the 1978 World Cup – during a playing career that saw him represent @MotherwellFC & @RangersFC. Our thoughts are with Tom's family."

Some of Tom's former clubs also remembered the player and coach. Motherwell commented on social media before posting a full obituary on their website. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of former Motherwell player and assistant manager Tam Forsyth."

Greenock Morton added: "We are saddened to hear of the death of former Assistant Manager Tom Forsyth. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends at this sad time." St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick shared his own memories. He said: "So sad to hear of the passing of big Tom Forsyth tonight, A fantastic defender, A wonderful Human being. RIP Tom , God Bless Tony".

We told how Rangers hero and ex-teammate Derek Johnstone remembered 'gentleman' Forsyth.

He told Herald and Times Sport: "Heroes come and go but legends live forever and Tam Forsyth is a legend. I am so sorry to learn of his passing and my thoughts and condolences are with his friends and family. “As a player, you would rather play with him than against him. He played every game as if it was a cup final, whether it was Brechin or Barcelona.

“Tam was a gentlemen off the park and a colossus on it. He will be sadly missed.”