More than 50 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Figures released today by the Scottish Government revealed 244 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland, three of whom were in intensive care last night.

51 new cases were recorded overnight, however no deaths were recorded, meaning the death toll remains at 2491 in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon reacted to the latest figures, and reminded Scots that the virus is still out there.

She wrote on Twitter: "Today’s COVID statistics. Prevalence across Scotland remains low - and thankfully, another day of no deaths amongst confirmed cases.

"But these figures also tell us that the virus is most definitely still out there - so please be ultra-careful and follow all the #FACTS advice."

The total number of positive cases is now 19,289, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.

Of these new cases, 25 are linked to the NHS Grampian area.

Eight cases are said to be in the NHS Lanarkshire health board, which last night confirmed four school pupils at two different schools in the area had tested positive for the virus.

Three pupils at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge and one pupil at St Andrew's High School in the area tested positive for the virus.

One of the pupils at St Ambrose attended school for around 20 minutes on Thursday, and NHS bosses say they had limited contacts with other pupils while in school.

They were immediately isolated and taken home to self-isolate for 14 days.

The St Andrew's pupil tested positive on Friday morning, and had attended school for a short period of time on Thursday.

A fifth case, who is linked to these but is not a school pupil, has also been identified.

None of the cases has a serious illness and health bosses have deemed risk to other pupils and staff as very low.