The Red Arrows put on an impressive show is they marked the 75th anniversary since the end of World War II.
While they were forced to cancel their flypass in Edinburgh due to weather conditions, the West of Scotland was treated to quite the display.
The Reds flew over Glasgow Prestwick Airport, where they landed to refuel and to meet three veterans from the Second World War.
The pilots said it was an honour to spend time with veterans Whiston Johnson, Albert Lamond and Barney Roberts.
Earlier today, the #RedArrows met three Scottish Second World War veterans during our stop at #Prestwick. It was an honour to spend time with Whitson Johnson, Albert Lamond and Barney Roberts this morning. #VJDay75 #Neverforgotten pic.twitter.com/hbgnlQT5ih— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) August 15, 2020
However, people gathered at Prestwick Airport were not expecting an air display from the RAF pilots but were wowed by the "spectacular" show.
Perfect day to see the Red Arrows arrive to refuel at Prestwick Airport. Mini display too!! 😍 #redarrows #prestwickairport pic.twitter.com/Gx1bpVRc5Z— Hazel Freireich (@HFreireich) August 15, 2020
One spectator, Clare McKenna said it was an "amazing treat" to see the display as she shared her photographs.
